Nancy K. Moore is recognized by Continental Who's Who

With over thirty seven years of experience in the field of Banking under her belt, Nancy K. Moore has established herself as a well regarded professional in the industry. Throughout her illustrious career, Moore has attained expertise within the areas of anti-money laundering with Citibank. Additionally, Moore has accrued experience as an Exam & Audit Coordinator, Risk & Control SME, Business Strategist, AML Investigations Ops Manager, AML Investigation Quality SME Compliance Manager, People Manager, and more. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Moore emphasizes the importance of not being "afraid to make a mistake and don't be afraid to say you're sorry or apologize for something you may have said to your staff that was wrong or incorrect. Always, always remember to praise in public and reprimand in private." Moore emphasizes "starting at the bottom and working up. Not all AML positions start as senior management and the industry is always looking for experienced individuals for senior positions because of the high regulatory scrutiny." From her management position, Moore emphasizes it is crucial to remember that their employees are their assets and to remember that your own success is dependent upon the success of your staff. If you can help your staff succeed and grow, then you will certainly grow in your own right.



An unyielding believer that she has found her niche and love for what she does, Moore states she has had "the opportunity to work for and work with some really great individuals and to name them all would take quite a while." Moore has been able to "see that those that worked for me had the opportunity to grow and challenge themselves to become successful in their own right. I was happiest when I could see my staff grow in their career and take on new challenges and new opportunities because of chances that I gave them or challenges that I helped them take on."



A Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist through ACAMS, Moore also holds certifications as an Analytical Investigative Methods specialist by Anacapa Sciences, Inc. To further her professional development, Moore is an esteemed member of several organizations including the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Worldwide Association of Female Professionals and Central Florida chapter of ACAMS.



Charitable to various organizations, Moore is currently working to certify her pet dog as a therapy animal.



In recognition of her professional achievement, Moore was the recipient of the Praise Award "Achievement of Accomplishment" (Citi) for the GSOM Deployment Project.



In looking to the future, Moore hopes to continue her personal growth and continuing education in the field of Anti-Money Laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Counterterrorism financing and other such related topics in the field.



When she is not working, Moore is an avid reader. Reading for pleasure and for learning, Moore wants to learn about the BitCoin. She also likes to read a bit about both the Paradise Papers and the Panama Papers which certainly will have great impact on the future AML regulations.



