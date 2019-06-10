Nancy Nieves-Cruz's new book, "Letters to an Absent Mother," a beautiful work, where a daughter reflects her unbearable sorrow for the loss of her mother

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Nancy Nieves-Cruz, born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, on September 16, 1960, grew up in Juana Díaz. Discovering poetry, she soon become passionate about it, and so she begins to write her first verses at 11 years old. She studied medicine, graduating at 21 years old. Then she proceeded to her specialty in Internal Medicine, which she has practiced for more than 30 years. Currently, she lives and works in Kissimmee, Florida, and continues to write whenever she has the opportunity. This is her second book and is dedicated to her mother.

"Letters to an Absent Mother" is born in the heart of a daughter who has lost an agonizing battle against her mother's cancer. Her mother was her strength, her friend, her confidant. It is the supplication, the questions, and the claim of a daughter, who feels the life of someone whom she believed as invincible is slipping away, the heartbreaking cry of a daughter, who, even being a doctor, could not save the precious life of her mother.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Nancy Nieves-Cruz wonderful book "Letters to an Absent Mother" brings us the methodology and the ideal procedures to develop our talents and achieve any goal that we set ourselves so we can be successful in life.

Readers who wish to experience this sublime and beautiful work can purchase "Letters to an Absent Mother" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play. or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time-consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com/

