Nancy O'Dell Launches talkshoplive Channel With Oprah Winfrey As First Guest

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- talkshoplive announced today that beloved TV personality Nancy O'Dell will be joined by Oprah Winfrey for an intimate conversation to mark the launch of The Nancy O'Dell Channel on talkshoplive on Thursday, April 22 at 8pm ET. The two will chat about Winfrey's powerful new book, "What Happened to You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing" which she co-wrote with renowned brain and trauma expert Dr. Bruce D. Perry, who will join Winfrey and O'Dell for the conversation. During the livestream, viewers will be able to pre-order their own copy of the book, which officially goes on sale April 27, and will have the chance to interact with Oprah by asking her questions. Viewers can log on to talkshop.live to watch and follow O'Dell's channel.

The Nancy O'Dell Channel will host live talks with the biggest names from the worlds of film, TV, music, sports, and beyond. O'Dell, a 5-time Emmy Award-winner and favorite interviewer of celebrities for more than two decades, will have meaningful conversations with stars about their latest projects, products, and businesses while celebrating the entrepreneurship behind their latest ventures. The channel will serve as an opportunity for top talent to bring their books, music and other products directly to their fans in an intimate experience hosted by one of the most recognized and trusted celebrity journalists on television.

Having interviewed just about any celebrity you can name, O'Dell consistently quotes Oprah as a favorite. O'Dell and Winfrey have maintained a longtime friendship beginning in 2011, when O'Dell was handpicked by Winfrey and Mark Burnett to host Your Own Show, one of the OWN network's first primetime programs. Winfrey has granted O'Dell numerous exclusive sit-down interviews throughout the years.

"I always say it's a good day when it's an Oprah day," said O'Dell. "I'm honored to be launching The Nancy O'Dell Channel on talkshoplive with Oprah as my first interview! Oprah's words are always profound and I'm looking forward to talking with her about her new book, as I believe it will change the way we see and understand each other and ourselves. It's exciting to be a part of talkshoplive's first-of-its-kind format, so I can bring viewers and fans the connection and access they want to their favorite stars in such a unique way. This platform is an incredible opportunity for celebrities to bring products to their fans in an interactive, shoppable environment."

"We could not be more thrilled to have Nancy join the talkshoplive family," said talkshoplive CEO and co-founder Bryan Moore. "She is one of the most respected entertainment journalists in the business, and we know that her channel will deliver must-watch conversations as she chats with some of our favorite stars about their latest projects. And what better way to kick that off than with Oprah? We can't wait for everyone to see what they have in store!"

ABOUT NANCY O'DELL:

Named as one of Television Week's '10 Most Bankable Stars in Syndication,' Nancy O'Dell is an award-winning journalist, author, producer and entrepreneur. She is regarded as one of the country's most respected and leading entertainment journalists. O'Dell currently conducts A-list celebrity interviews for People magazine's syndicated "People (The TV Show!)" during a special segment titled The Nancy O'Dell Interview. Prior to People, O'Dell co-hosted Entertainment Tonight for 9 years, Access Hollywood for 13 years before that, and she has been a contributor for the Today show, Dateline NBC, and CBS This Morning. Also a successful TV producer, her latest series is "Sex. Scandals. Crime. with Nancy O'Dell" airing on the Reelz Channel.

After her mother passed away in 2008 from complications related to ALS, O'Dell became a National Vice President of the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and serves as the spokesperson for ALS.net. In 2002, O'Dell was inducted into the American Red Cross's National Celebrity Cabinet and remains in that position today. Additionally, she served as an international board member for Best Buddies, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with intellectual disabilities.

A native of South Carolina, O'Dell is a summa cum laude graduate of Clemson University finishing with the highest obtainable honors in the top 2 percent of her class. In May of 2013, during spring commencement ceremonies, Clemson awarded O'Dell an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree.

About talkshoplive®

Talkshoplive®is the leading live streaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time with customers that they can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® live channels including Best Buy, Fred Segal, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more!

