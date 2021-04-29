Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona Recognized

PHOENIX, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phoenix Business Journal's annual awards of honoring the 25 Outstanding Women in Business for 2021 included Catholic Education Arizona's Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO. The 260 nominations consisted of all sectors and sizes of organizations.

"It's an honor to be recognized with this talented group of Arizona business leaders for servant leadership, creating a healthy culture and driving revenue. I thank my associates for their effective and focused teamwork and our Board of Directors for their commitment to our mission," stated honoree Nancy Padberg.

Catholic Education Arizona (CEA) partners with Arizona businesses and individual taxpayers to make private education affordable and accessible while serving approximately 100 parishes and 37 Catholic schools and Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona. CEA, a School Tuition Organization serving the Diocese of Phoenix, offers Arizona residents and businesses an opportunity to help change lives and build communities. Arizona tax credit legislation allows individuals and corporations to direct their tax dollars to families with demonstrated need:

Corporations filing as an S- or C-Corp, LLCs filing as an S-Corp and insurance companies collecting premiums can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability to Low Income and Disabled Displaced tuition scholarships through CEA. Companies receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit.

CEA partners with companies such as APS, Grand Canyon University , Camelot Homes, Cigna Health Insurance, Earnhardt Auto Centers, BBVA and many local businesses.

, Camelot Homes, Cigna Health Insurance, Earnhardt Auto Centers, BBVA and many local businesses. Individual tax credits allow taxpayers in Arizona to contribute their state tax liability to education and receive a dollar-for-dollar credit.

Melissa Fees, Ph.D., Executive Chair, Board of Directors added, "Nancy's business expertise and her collaborative leadership style pair perfectly to lead our organization. She has assembled the best team and together with the Board of Directors is advancing the mission."

Catholic Education Arizona is one of the largest providers of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools and recently was recognized #22 Best Places to Work in Arizona by The Phoenix Business Journal. Last year CEA's tax credit contributions assisted 45% of Diocese of Phoenix Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $268 million has been raised to benefit students in the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix and 138,000 scholarships have been awarded. Learn more about how CEA is changing lives one scholarship at a time. www.ceaz.org 602-218-6542

Contact: Colleen McCoy-Cejka

Catholic Education Arizona

[email protected] or (602) 218-6542

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona

Related Links

www.ceaz.org

