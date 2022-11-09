DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nando's is known and loved around the world for delicious flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken - from Doha to London, Sydney, and Chicago. Nando's Qatar would like to announce its readiness to welcome fans from all over the world to savor the Nando's flavour during the upcoming football festivities in Qatar.

Nando’s Qatar gears up to give fans from across the globe a fiery welcome

As visitors begin pouring into Qatar, Nando's is set to give them a unique Afro-Portuguese experience by providing visitors and residents alike with a warm and welcoming "home away from home" – fired up by a unique flavour that some may know, along with some new eating experiences that are unique to the region.

Sajed Jassim M Sulaiman, Managing Director of Nando's Qatar said: "Our fans love football, and we are here for the fans. We believe that there is a place for our fiery chicken in many football moments. We are fully prepared and extremely excited for what's around the corner and are proud to have been part of Qatar's journey. We look forward to spreading great vibes along with the great flavors that are our customers crave and expect from us".

"With a presence in Qatar for over two decades, Nando's is famous for its signature dish Espetada. Every year our local fans anticipate the upcoming flavour and we do our best to live up to their expectations. This year's exciting new edition is the Espetada Lima Luso. In addition, we have our grandest Espetada ever to match the occasion this is known as the Espetada a Torre (tower). There are many other dishes that are also localized and served exclusively in Qatar and the Middle East, and we invite fans to come and dine with us and explore for themselves" concluded Sajed.

Nando's has also opened two new branches next to Qatar's newly opened football stadiums. Whether before, after (or even during) the game, those craving world flamous PERi-PERi chicken can find a Nando's branch in Lusail, Al Janoub in Al Wakra, and at Hyatt Plaza - next to Khalifa International Stadium.

Nando's' Afro-Luso playlist and vibrant African interiors signal a brightness in culture that befits the festive atmosphere of Qatar for all to enjoy anytime, any day, anywhere. Those who prefer to stay at home and enjoy the games with their squad, can also order Nando's right to their doorstep, using the food-delivery app of their choice, or online through order.nandos.qa, which will feature a host of spicy deals and hot promotions throughout the biggest sporting event of the decade.

For restaurant opening timings and locations, please visit: www.nandos.qa/eat/restaurants-all

