Nanit Announces Its Newest, Most Comprehensive Smart Baby Monitor - The Nanit Pro

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit , creators of the only baby monitor that connects parents to their baby's health and well-being, announced today the release of its next-generation smart baby monitor the Nanit Pro. The company also announced expanded distribution, with the launch of the Nanit Pro camera and Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System, in-store at Target for the first time.

Meet the Nanit Pro, the only HD baby monitor that tracks sleep, breathing motion, growth and the moments worth saving. Introducing Nanit Pro - the only smart baby monitor that can track your baby's sleep, breathing motion and now growth.

The Nanit Pro is the only smart baby monitor on the market that can track your baby's sleep, breathing motion and growth. Nanit also captures precious memories and provides parents with personalized guidance to help their baby sleep better and feel confident when putting their baby in their crib. The next generation Nanit Pro features a sleek new slimmer design and delivers parent-approved enhancements to Nanit's award-winning camera including:

Crystal Clear Day and Night Vision - Get the best overhead view of your baby's crib day or night with 1080P HD color video and digital zoom.



- Get the best overhead view of your baby's crib day or night with 1080P HD color video and digital zoom. Monitor Baby's Breathing Motion - All Nanit Pro cameras will now include a small Breathing Band (0- 3M ) to track baby's breathing motion in real-time.



- All Nanit Pro cameras will now include a small Breathing Band (0- ) to track baby's breathing motion in real-time. Track Baby's Growth - The Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System bundle will include a Nanit Smart Sheet , the first-of-its-kind crib sheet that gives parents the ability to measure their baby's height and track their growth through the Nanit camera.



- The Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System bundle will include a Nanit , the first-of-its-kind crib sheet that gives parents the ability to measure their baby's height and track their growth through the Nanit camera. Enhanced Connectivity and Security - An upgraded chipset allows for faster processing and the highest quality real-time video display as well as added security and on-board storage.



- An upgraded chipset allows for faster processing and the highest quality real-time video display as well as added security and on-board storage. Superior Audio and Sound - Improved internal speaker delivers higher quality sound and audio for features including two-way talk, white noise and nature sounds, background audio and real-time sound notifications.

"As we expand the Nanit brand in 2021 and beyond, Nanit Pro will serve as our flagship product delivering on our mission of supporting the parenting journey through lifestyle products that connect parents to their baby's well-being, memories and overall development," said Sarah Dorsett, CEO at Nanit.

The Nanit Pro smart baby monitor starts at $299 and includes a Nanit Pro camera, wall mount with cable management system, and a small Breathing Band. The Nanit Pro Complete Monitoring System starts at $379 and includes a Nanit Pro camera, wall mount, multi-stand for on-the-go, a small Breathing Band and a Smart Sheet crib sheet. All purchases of the Nanit Pro camera include a free 1-year subscription to the Nanit Insights app for personalized sleep guidance and Memories feature to capture and share your little one's precious moments.

The Nanit Pro camera is available for presale now on Nanit.com and will be available at national retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, buybuy BABY, Pottery Barn Kids, Target and more beginning February 21, 2021.

To purchase a Nanit Pro camera or learn more about Nanit's smart baby products, visit nanit.com .

About Nanit

Nanit is on a mission to support the journey of parenting. The Nanit family of award-winning products keep parents connected and informed while providing personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit HD camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth, real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear , to capturing amazing moments with the in-app Memories feature, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 211 million hours of sleep, 42 million parental visits, and over 21 million morning wakeups. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Jaime Cassavechia

EJ Media Group

212.518.4771 x. 108

[email protected]

Jodi Lefkowitz

Nanit

[email protected]

