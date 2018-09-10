Nanit Brings Its Award-Winning Smart Baby Monitor to Canada with National Launch at Babies "R" Us

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit, the first smart baby monitor that combines research-based sleep science with the most advanced and secure camera ever introduced into the home, is now available in Canada at Babies "R" Us stores nationwide and online at babiesrus.ca.

Nanit's award-winning all-in-one HD baby monitor and sleep tracker helps you track, monitor, and even improve your child's sleep. Nanit is the only monitor that helps your baby sleep like a baby. Simple. Secure. Amazing. Nanit tracks and understands everything happening in your baby's crib, and then provides personalized, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help your baby, and you, sleep better.

New parents lose 44 nights of sleep on average during their baby's first year. With Nanit, the whole family can get more sleep, as it helps provide sleep-deprived parents with valuable insights and actionable, science-backed guidance to improve their baby's sleep habits. Through advanced computer vision and integrated sleep science, Nanit learns how your baby moves, and tells you if they're fussy, awake or sleeping like a dream.

"As Canada's specialty baby retailer, Babies "R" Us Canada is committed to bringing the most innovative and helpful products to Canadian parents. We believe Nanit is an invaluable resource for helping new parents struggling to get their babies to sleep and are happy to offer their products to our customers," said Clint Gaudry, Vice President Marketing and Store Planning at Toys "R" Us Canada.

"Nanit is the only video monitor that helps your baby sleep like a baby. Nanit has helped thousands of children - and their parents - get more sleep, thanks to our exclusive sleep insights, behavioral analysis, expert guidance, and nightly video summaries," added Nanit co-founder & CEO Dr. Assaf Glazer. "With distribution at a trusted retailer like Babies "R" Us, we have the opportunity to introduce even more parents to Nanit and help them make informed decisions with confidence so that their baby can sleep better."

Part baby monitor, part baby translator, part sleep guru, Nanit monitors the entire crib and baby's sleeping patterns to deliver personalized insights that help establish healthy sleep routines.

Additional key features include:

Best view of baby. No looking through bars, no funky camera setups – Nanit's unique bird's-eye view delivers the best perspective of your baby's crib. Pinch-to-zoom and best-in-class night vision let you check in on baby without disturbing their sleep.

Crystal clear live-stream. Nanit delivers real-time HD quality video, right to your phone or tablet, day and night. Unlike other cameras, Nanit keeps streaming even when Internet is down thanks to dual local and cloud streaming.

Sleep tracking and analytics. Nanit Insights is a paid subscription service that unlocks exclusive features like a sleep score, time-lapse summaries, sleep tips & guidance, stored video history, room conditions and more to help identify sleep issues and address them.

Safe and Secure. Nanit offers a cable management system that keeps cords safely away from curious little fingers. Nanit's data is protected with enterprise-level security and AES 256-bit symmetric-key encryption—the same standards used by hospitals.

Anywhere. Anytime. Your baby's world stretches beyond the crib. With the Multi-Stand, so does Nanit. Put the Nanit camera into the Multi-Stand for a perfect view of the bassinet, the whole nursery, or even grandma's house.

Alexa Skills Integration - "Alexa, ask my Nanit how Lily slept last night." With Nanit's Amazon Alexa integration, you can go hands-free. Ask Alexa how your baby slept, what time they woke up, or even how many times you took them out of the crib each night.

Nanit's Camera and Wall Mount (CDN$349) and Multi-Stand (CDN $59) are now available at all Babies R' Us® stores in Canada, online at babiesrus.ca as well as at specialty retailers including West Coast Kids, Snugglebugz, and Amazon.ca.

Every Nanit camera comes with a free 30-day trial of Nanit Insights. After the trial, Insights can be purchased starting at $10 per month for 30 days of video and sleep history.

About Nanit

Nanit is the first smart monitor for the modern family that utilizes the most advanced and secure camera technology ever introduced to the home. Co-founded by Dr. Assaf Glazer, Tor Ivry and Andrew Berman in New York City, Nanit is combining computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors to measure a baby's sleep cycle by providing actionable insights that lead to improved sleep for the entire family. Nanit Sleep System products are available at national retailers in the U.S. and Canada including buybuy BABY, Babies "R" Us Canada, Pottery Barn Kids, and Amazon. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com or follow @getnanit on Facebook/Twitter and @get_nanit on Instagram.

Contact:



Jaime Cassavechia



212-518-4771 x108



201326@email4pr.com

SOURCE Nanit

Related Links

https://www.nanit.com

