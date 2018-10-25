"Nanjing Week" opens the Nanjing Cultural Carnival in Paris

PARIS, Oct, 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 23 to 25, 2018 in Paris, hosted by the Nanjing Municipal People's Government, one of the important activities of the "Nanjing Week" Paris Station, organized by the "Nanjing Week" organizing committee and Nanjing Cultural Investment Holding Group - Nanjing Cultural Carnival, held on the basement and the first floor of the Forum des halles at the Chatelet metro station in Paris.

Forum des halles is located in Chatelet metro station, the busiest transportation hub in Paris. This cultural exchange event allows Parisian citizens and visitors from all over the world to learn about Nanjing. On the other hand, overseas Chinese also love Nanjing.

In the three-day Nanjing Cultural Carnival, more than ten events have appeared one after another. The "Contemporary Cultural Creation Design Exhibition" and the "Nanjing Local Customs Exhibition" are composed of the stage area, the interactive area and the product display area, focusing on interaction and experience.

On the theme day of Qinhuai District of the opening ceremony, the representative of the intangible cultural heritage of Qinhuai Lantern, Gu Yeliang, showed the production process of the lanterns. The audience can not only appreciate and observe, but also make their own lanterns. In addition, along with the live performances of the Beijing Opera, the audience can try the Chinese national quintessence – the drawing of the drama mask, and taste the French desserts from China, and experience the rich and authentic Qinhuai charm. It is reported that the next day's event is the theme day of Qixia District. The local people will have the chance to witness the live dance of the Qixia dragon dance, and to experience the tradition of painting the fan and sticking gold foil. In addition, the zero-floor exhibition area also held themed exhibitions such as "Traditional Chinese Medicine Day".

The B1 floor of the mall is a relatively independent exhibition area, which houses the "Nanjing Face Exhibition", "She – Influence Elf of Sunshine - Art and Society Concerns Exhibition", "Nanjing Showroom: Leap Qinhuai River VR Show", and "Photographing of Qinhuai". They showcase the overall dimensions of Nanjing's humanities, society, science and technology, nature and history.

Nanjing Cultural Carnival, from the sound, painting, shadow, shape, taste and other interactive forms of interaction to bring a Nanjing cultural show to Paris, France, like a series of clues to become a city cultural image, the humanities of Nanjing city The traditional, innovative, and energetic points and surfaces are fully displayed to make the world understand Nanjing better.

SOURCE "Nanjing Week" Organizing Committee