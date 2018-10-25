"Nanjing Week" Paris station: focus on industrial cohesion

PARIS, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, Paris time, the "Nanjing Week" Paris station opened. Compared with the previous year, this year's theme laid more emphasis on the industrial cohesion, according to "Nanjing Week" Organizing Committee.

On October 24, "Nanjing Week" held the China Nanjing Science and Technology Innovation Industry and Business Environment Investment Promotion Conference in Paris. At the meeting, Nanjing government officials interpreted the advantages and policies of Nanjing science and technology innovation investment industry and the company's landing. The representative of the Sino-French custom town gave a presentation. The co-founder of the Nanjing enterprise Coming Space introduced the intelligent mobile space: HACO, and related products. This conference will show the world the sustainable creative spirit and innovative ability of Nanjing, and promote the cooperation between Nanjing and French companies in the field of cultural creativity and high-tech.

On October 25, "Nanjing Week" entered the famous innovative park STATION F. The Qixia District Culture Science and Technology Integration Development Promotion Conference was held here with the theme of "Communication and Integration". Ten Nanjing enterprises and ten French enterprises representatives started exchanges and promoted the cultural industry development, enterprise cooperation and strategic cooperation between the two cities in economy, culture, science, and technology.

Since 2015, "Nanjing Week" has organized, mobilized and guided 12 city departments, 6 districts including Qinhuai District, 10 colleges including Nanjing University of the Arts, Qian Xiaohua and other dozens of outstanding Nanjing cultural talents,dozens of cultural teams, such as Nanjing Shizhuzhai Art academy Co. Ltd. and more than 100 various enterprises, such as Nanjing Impressions. They have teamed up to tell the story of Nanjing and beenready to the international stage.

"Nanjing Week" takes "Global Culture" as the line and strings up a shining industrial chain, making Nanjing an increasingly well-known urban symbol on the world stage.

SOURCE "Nanjing Week" Organizing Committee