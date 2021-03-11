Nano Announces Lead Investor Commitment for $90 Million Funding Round

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano Cures Inc. ("Nano"), a clinical stage biotechnology and infectious disease immunity platform company, today announced a $90M pre-IPO funding round. The investment will be led by a $20M commitment from Opulence Capital Management, a Dubai based private investment fund, with existing and new investors participating.

The investment will accelerate the global scale up of Nano's Cures Platform for Covid-19 variants, including vaccines and persistent immunity delivery. Nano's novel self-administered technology moves delivery beyond syringes and shots, to an array of nasal, dermal, ophthalmic, sub-lingual, and oral options. Nano will open up its Cures Platform to other pharmaceutical companies and their vaccines, providing dynamic new ways to conquer the pandemic and deliver billions of doses directly to those in need.

"As Covid-19 has made abundantly clear, a 21st century technology-enabled approach is needed that refreshes how we proactively solve public health challenges and threats. The opportunity to do so is likely the largest value creation opportunity in the world today. The Nano Cures Platform for Covid-19 variants is the solution," said Steve Papermaster, Nano's Chief Executive Officer.

Nano is accelerating plans to bring its Cures Platform for Covid-19 (and variants) to emerging regions such as GCC, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Central/Southern Europe. The breakthroughs in disruptive delivery methods beyond shots will be a gamechanger for improving access and vaccine delivery to people of all regions.

"We are proud to support and partner with Nano as they bring this Cures Platform to market. We believe they are delivering a highly unique set of proactive health and safety solutions to address the current global pandemic, as well as safeguard against the next one," said Alexander Vanderhey, Chairman of Opulence Capital Management. "With this investment, we are envisioning a safer, healthier future for the world."

Salman Khan, a Director on the Board of Opulence Capital Management with extensive experience in implementing technology in the MENA region added, "GCC countries, especially the United Arab Emirates, have already shown that they are more than capable of acting effectively to contain the health and economic impacts of the pandemic within their own borders better than most developed nations, their aggressive approach towards managing the pandemic and maintaining essential services by frequently communicating with the public and keeping all citizens and residents informed clearly paves a way forward for us to initiate immediate set up of Nano in the UAE and other GCC countries to further support the MENA region."

Furthermore, Nano is developing universal pan coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics for annual protection against known and emerging coronaviruses, which will be critical to successfully avoiding future global and regional public health and economic threats.

"The rollout of the Nano Cures Platform will help to heal the world from the current devastating Covid-19 pandemic, and shield the world from future pandemics, epidemics, and unnecessary death from infectious diseases," said Papermaster.

About Nano

Nano is dedicated to improving the health and safety of our global community by delivering it's Cures Platform consisting of breakthrough technology and therapies for protection against pandemic health threats. For more information about Nano, please visit http://www.nanocures.com/

SOURCE Nano Cures Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nanocures.com

