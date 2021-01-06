Nano-Clear® Industrial Coating Wins PaintSquare's Prestige Award for "Top Coating Product for Steel"

Reduce Repaint Cycles by 2X - 3XExtreme Corrosion, Scratch, Chemical & UV Resistance10 Year Performance Warranty Tweet this

Nano-Clear® Coatings dramatically improve corrosion resistance, scratch, chemical and long-term UV resistance of painted steel assets. Nano-Clear® Coatings are designed to be applied directly over two-component industrial paints, topcoatings and powder coatings.

Nano-Clear® Coating Benefits:

Reduce Costly Repaint Cycles by 2X - 3X

Extreme Corrosion Resistance: >5000 hr. salt spray

Extreme UV Resistance: 99% gloss after 4000 hr. Xenon

10 Year Performance Warranty

Nano-Clear® Industrial Coatings are manufactured using proprietary 3D nano-structured polymers, which produce extreme "crosslink density". Nano-Clear® Coatings radically improve the overall physical properties and longevity of painted steel assets. Nano-Clear® NCI is a one-component polyurethane / polyurea / nano-structured coating.

Nano-Clear® Coatings were engineered to far exceed technical specifications required by the Oil & Gas, Mining, Rail, Military, Marine and Fleet markets. Nano-Clear® Coatings are validated and in-use by leading global corporations including: General Dynamics, Pemex, Sterling Crane, Altec Industries, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, OSG America and many others.

Nanovere Technologies is the global leader in the development and manufacturing of industrial nano- structured coatings with multi-functional surface properties including; extreme corrosion resistance, extreme scratch resistance, extreme chemical resistance and long-term UV resistance of painted steel assets.

To learn more about Nano-Clear® Coatings or become a distributor, please visit http://www.nanocoatings.com or [email protected]

SOURCE Nanovere Technologies, LLC.

Related Links

http://www.nanocoatings.com/

