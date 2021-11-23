Nano Satellite Market Size to grow by USD 1.66 bn | Rising Demand for Earth Observation Related Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

The nano satellite market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The nano satellite market report covers the following areas:

Nano Satellite Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Commercial



Government



Defense



Civil



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Nano Satellite Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The rising demand for earth observation-related applications, rising production and launch of small satellites to revolutionize the space industry, and proliferation of LEO-based services to better connect remote and inaccessible regions will offer immense growth opportunities. However, limited access to space, stringent government regulations, and raising capital and funding of satellite manufacturing and launch will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Nano Satellite Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the nano satellite market, including AAC Clyde Space AB, Dauria Aerospace, GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., OHB System AG, Planet Labs Inc., Pumpkin Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., and Terran Orbital Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the nano satellite market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Nano Satellite Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, 35% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the nano satellite market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising production and launch of small satellites to revolutionize the space industry will drive the nano satellite market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Nano Satellite Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist nano satellite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nano satellite market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nano satellite market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nano satellite market vendors

Nano Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AAC Clyde Space AB, Dauria Aerospace, GomSpace Group AB, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., OHB System AG, Planet Labs Inc., Pumpkin Inc., Sierra Nevada Corp., and Terran Orbital Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

