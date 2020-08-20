NanoCellect Biomedical Expands its Global Distribution Network

In early 2020, NanoCellect announced a partnership with Novogene (Northern China). Later that year, Biostar (Southern China), Genmall Biotechnology (Taiwan), and Filgen (Japan) joined NanoCellect's global distribution network. In October 2019, the company announced an agreement with Singapore-based Research Instruments to distribute its cell sorter, single-cell dispenser, consumables, and software throughout Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. DAON BioSciences was selected as the exclusive distributor for the Korean market. Also in 2019, NanoCellect partnered with Millennium Science to support its sales network in New Zealand and Australia.

In April of 2019, NanoCellect announced a formalized partnership with Bucher Biotec. Bucher is responsible for distributing the WOLF Cell Sorter in Switzerland. Also in late 2019, they expanded distribution in Europe specifically in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Norway when they signed RAMCON as part of their distribution partnership network. In early 2020, I&L Biosystems was added to provide sales and support in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, UK, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

Dr. Will Alaynick, Co-founder and VP International at NanoCellect commented, "NanoCellect is eagerly supporting COVID-19 research efforts by providing a benchtop cell sorter that uses sterile, aerosol-free, disposable cartridges with no cross-contamination between samples. While many core facilities continue to have limited service availability due to the pandemic, researchers who are performing single-cell and 10x Genomics assays, immune profiling, antibody discovery, or functional assays are using the WOLF for optimal sample preparation in their lab, especially in BSL2 and BSL3 settings. These distribution partnerships allow our easy-to-use sorter to reach essential researchers' laboratories."

NanoCellect's microfluidic flow cytometry platform is used by scientists to analyze and sort cells for stem cell cloning and cell line development, single-cell genomics and sample preparation, among other life science research applications. The company was founded in late 2009 as a spinout from the University of California, San Diego. Six years were dedicated to perfecting WOLF's technology platform before introducing the product to early adopters in 2016. Initial funding of the company was provided by 19 NIH SBIR grants and contracts. Today, Illumina Ventures, FusionX Ventures, Anzu Partners, Agilent Technologies, Vertical Ventures (Highlander Fund and Triton Fund), and other private investors continue to support NanoCellect's growth and success.

To learn more about NanoCellect Biomedical's global distributors and partnerships, click here or email.

About NanoCellect Biomedical

Co-founded by Drs. Will Alaynick, José Morachis, Nate Heintzman, Sung Hwan Cho, and Professor Yuhwa Lo in 2009, NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. is a privately-held life science company focused on developing pioneering solutions and commercializing cell analysis and sorting that is based on microfluidic technology. NanoCellect's mission is to facilitate breakthrough biomedical discoveries by making cell sorting and analysis technology portable, affordable, and easy to use. Its WOLF platform is used in a growing number of scientific applications including antibody discovery, cell line development, genomic sample preparation, CRISPR genomic editing, and plant and animal genomics. Follow NanoCellect on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

