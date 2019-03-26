Nano‐Clear® Industrial Coating Wins "NACE Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award"

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano-Clear® Industrial Coating has been selected as the winner of the prestigious NACE MP Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award (Coatings & Linings category). The award was announced and presented to Thomas Choate, CEO of Nanovere Technologies during the NACE 2019 Corrosion Conference & Expo. This distinguished award is presented only once every two years at the world's largest event for the prevention and mitigation of corrosion.

Global nominations were rated by a panel of leading corrosion experts spanning multiple niches across the industry. Each winning innovation had to demonstrate the potential for a significantly positive impact on corrosion control, prevention and mitigation by improving an existing corrosion-control solution, or by providing a new solution where none previously existed. It was also necessary to demonstrate that the innovation performs as described with supporting documentation from laboratory or field test results.

Nanovere Technologies is the global leader in the development and manufacturing of industrial nano- structured coatings with multi-functional surface properties. Nano-Clear® Industrial Coatings are engineered to enhance and extend the surface life of painted industrial assets by 10+ years. Nano- Clear® Coatings dramatically improve corrosion resistance, scratch resistance, gloss levels, chemical and long-term UV resistance of painted assets.

Nano-Clear Benefits:

Reduce Costly Repaint Cycles by 2X - 3X

Highly Corrosion Resistant: >5000 hr. salt spray

Extreme UV Resistance: 99% gloss after 4000 hr. Xenon

10 Year Performance Warranty

Nano-Clear® Industrial Coatings are manufactured using proprietary 3D nano-structured polymers, which produce extreme "crosslink density". With extreme crosslink density, Nano-Clear® Coatings significantly improve the overall physical properties and longevity of painted assets. Nano-Clear® is a one-component, humidity cured, polyurethane / polyurea / nano-structured coating.

Nano-Clear® Coatings were engineered to far exceed technical specifications required by industrial, marine, fleet and oil/gas markets. Nano-Clear® Coatings are validated and in-use by leading global corporations including: Chevron, Pemex, Praxair, Sterling Crane, Altec Industries, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, OSG America, US Navy, and many others.

The National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) International is a standards developer that is globally recognized as the leading authority for corrosion control solutions. NACE International was formed in 1943 and serves nearly 36,000 members from 130 countries.

For more information, visit www.nanocoatings.com, call 810-227-0077 or email info@nanocoatings.com

