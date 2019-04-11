Nanocoatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Nanocoatings Market – Overview

Nanocoatings are materials that are manufactured by shrinking raw materials at the molecular level to form a denser product.They are manufactured from various raw materials such as epoxies, urethanes, carbon, and metals.







Nanocoatings offer characteristics such as scratch resistance, enhanced surface appearance, UV and chemical resistance, thermal and electrical conductivity, easy-to-clean surfaces, and color and gloss retention. Additionally, nanocoatings are ideal due to the low maintenance and anti-corrosion properties.



Based on type, the global nanocoatings market has been segmented into anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-corrosion, abrasion & wear resistant, anti-fouling/easy-to-clean, self-cleaning (bionic), self-cleaning (photocatalytic), UV-resistant, anti-icing, thermal barrier & flame retardant, and conductive. In terms of end-user, the nanocoatings market has been divided into health care, aerospace, automotive, textiles, construction, electronics, food & packaging, energy, marine, and others (including household, water treatment, and tools & engineering).



Based on region, the global nanocoatings market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.North America held prominent share of the global nanocoatings market in 2017.



The U.S. accounted for major share of the nanocoatings market in North America in 2017 due to the rise in demand for nanocoatings in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, energy, textiles, and marine in the country. Expansion in the residential construction industry in the U.S. and the ongoing renovation activities of buildings are expected to drive the market in the near future.



The report analyzes and forecasts the nanocoatings market at the global and regional levels.The market has been forecast in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global nanocoatings market.It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for nanocoatings during the forecast period.



The report also highlights growth opportunities for the nanocoatings market at the global and regional levels.



The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global nanocoatings market.The Porter's Five Forces analysis model for the nanocoatings market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape.



The report also includes the analysis of various types and end-user segments based on their market size, growth rate, and segment attractiveness.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for nanocoatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual type and end-user segments of the market in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global nanocoatings market. Key players profiled in the report are Bio-Gate AG, Buhler PARTEC GmbH, Cima NanoTech Inc., Eikos Inc., Inframat Corporation, Integran Technologies Inc., Nanofilm Ltd., Nanogate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, and Nanovere Technologies LLC. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the nanocoatings market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026.The size of the global nanocoatings market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated for type, end-user, and regional segments. The market size and forecast for each type, end-user, and regional segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.



The global nanocoatings market has been segmented as follows:



Global Nanocoatings Market, by Type

Anti-fingerprint

Anti-microbial

Anti-corrosion

Abrasion & Wear Resistant

Anti-fouling/Easy-to-clean

Self-cleaning (Bionic)

Self-cleaning (Photocatalytic)

UV-resistant

Anti-icing

Thermal Barrier & Flame Retardant

Conductive



Global Nanocoatings Market, by End-user

Health Care

Aerospace

Automotive

Textiles

Construction

Electronics

Food & Packaging

Energy

Marine

Others (including Household, Water Treatment, and Tools & Engineering)



Global Nanocoatings Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 in order to identify growth opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various types and end-users of nanocoatings

Key factors responsible for driving the nanocoatings market to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the nanocoatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast of the global nanocoatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porter's Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the market





