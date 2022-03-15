Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Size To Grow By USD 374.30 Mn | Driven By Growing Demand From Packaging Industry | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the market coverage.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market: Growing demand from the packaging industry to drive growth

Nanocrystalline cellulose has a greater surface area, making the paper denser, less porous, and stronger. Such properties have increased the use of nanocrystalline cellulose as an additive and strengthening agent in the manufacture of paper-based packaging materials. Nanocrystalline cellulose is also cost-efficient, optical, recyclable, lightweight, and biodegradable. These properties have increased its use in electronic devices such as smartphones, touch sensors, and computers. With the increasing prominence of the use of biodegradable materials in the packaging industry, the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the high cost of manufacturing will have a negative impact on the market and might reduce the growth potential of vendors over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Challenges: High cost of manufacturing

Nano crystalline costs higher than conventional polymers as is not produced on a large scale. In addition, the rising cost of renewable raw materials such as wood-derived pulp has increased the cost of manufacturing nanocrystalline cellulose. Moreover, the manufacture of nanocrystalline cellulose requires high capital investments for machinery. All these factors will hinder the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose during the forecast period.

In addition, the lack of consumer awareness and the threat of alternatives are some of the other challenges that might further reduce the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose.

Identify other factors influencing the growth of the global nanocrystalline cellulose market.

Download a Free Sample Report

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the nanocrystalline cellulose market by application (composites and packaging, paper processing, biomedicine, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By application, the market will generate maximum revenue in the composites and packaging segment during the forecast period. Similarly, the European region led the nanocrystalline cellulose market in 2021 and currently has the largest share of the market. The market will witness higher incremental growth in Europe due to the increasing demand for sustainable products with improved material science.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge. Gain competitive intelligence about market players, track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Grab Your Free Sample Report Now

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Global Micro Packaging Market 2022-2026: The global micro packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cellulose Fiber Market 2021-2025: The global cellulose fiber market is segmented by application (apparel, industrial, hygiene, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 374.30 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.40 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries Germany, US, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Process International LLC, Anomera Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Celluforce, GranBio Investimentos SA, Hokuetsu Corp., Melodea Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., and Sappi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Composites and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biomedicine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Process International LLC

Anomera Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc.

Celluforce

GranBio Investimentos SA

Hokuetsu Corp.

Melodea Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Sappi Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio