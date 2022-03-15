Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Size To Grow By USD 374.30 Mn | Driven By Growing Demand From Packaging Industry | Technavio

Mar 15, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanocrystalline cellulose market has the potential to grow by USD 374.30 million between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market witnessed year-over-year growth of 10.40% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period.
The report offers accurate predictions on the market size, YOY growth rates, and the future opportunities in the global nanocrystalline cellulose market.
Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market: Growing demand from the packaging industry to drive growth
Nanocrystalline cellulose has a greater surface area, making the paper denser, less porous, and stronger. Such properties have increased the use of nanocrystalline cellulose as an additive and strengthening agent in the manufacture of paper-based packaging materials. Nanocrystalline cellulose is also cost-efficient, optical, recyclable, lightweight, and biodegradable. These properties have increased its use in electronic devices such as smartphones, touch sensors, and computers. With the increasing prominence of the use of biodegradable materials in the packaging industry, the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose will increase significantly during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the high cost of manufacturing will have a negative impact on the market and might reduce the growth potential of vendors over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.
Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Challenges: High cost of manufacturing
Nano crystalline costs higher than conventional polymers as is not produced on a large scale. In addition, the rising cost of renewable raw materials such as wood-derived pulp has increased the cost of manufacturing nanocrystalline cellulose. Moreover, the manufacture of nanocrystalline cellulose requires high capital investments for machinery. All these factors will hinder the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose during the forecast period.
In addition, the lack of consumer awareness and the threat of alternatives are some of the other challenges that might further reduce the demand for nanocrystalline cellulose.
Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the nanocrystalline cellulose market by application (composites and packaging, paper processing, biomedicine, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By application, the market will generate maximum revenue in the composites and packaging segment during the forecast period. Similarly, the European region led the nanocrystalline cellulose market in 2021 and currently has the largest share of the market. The market will witness higher incremental growth in Europe due to the increasing demand for sustainable products with improved material science.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
|
Nanocrystalline Cellulose Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 374.30 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
10.40
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, US, UK, Canada, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
American Process International LLC, Anomera Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc., Celluforce, GranBio Investimentos SA, Hokuetsu Corp., Melodea Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., and Sappi Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Composites and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Paper processing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Biomedicine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Process International LLC
- Anomera Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Blue Goose Biorefineries Inc.
- Celluforce
- GranBio Investimentos SA
- Hokuetsu Corp.
- Melodea Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corp.
- Sappi Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
