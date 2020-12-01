Nanodropper Cofounders Named Honorees of 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 List

SEATTLE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanodropper cofounding team of Mackenzie Andrews, Elias Baker, Allisa Song, and Jennifer Steger, PhD, have been named to the 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Nanodropper is a medical device company offering a first-of-its-kind eyedrop bottle adaptor that reduces droplet size, which is currently saving patients and clinics around the country thousands of dollars per year in medication waste.

The Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Healthcare 2021 was determined by a panel of recognized leaders in healthcare. This year's judges were Dr. Wayne Frederick, President of Howard University; Daphne Koller, CEO of Insitro; Arthur Kuan, CEO of CG Oncology and a 2020 Forbes Under 30 alum; and Cami Samuels, Partner of Venrock.

"Seeing this year's list of honorees makes me hopeful for the future of healthcare, being led by trailblazers that are innovating toward a patient-centered and equitable system," said Song, Nanodropper's CEO. She is also an MD candidate at Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. "I look forward to continuing to prove that we belong as we fulfill our mission of helping patients take back control of their eye health."

"With the cofounding team all being under 30 years old, it's truly an honor to be named to this list together," said Andrews, Nanodropper's CCO. "Milestones like this make you pause and reflect on the journey. We met in a lab at the University of Washington, it all started with an idea and a dream."

"When we first started, all we had was a drawing on a white board, and a passion to help millions of people. It's amazing how much we've accomplished together in such a short amount of time. The 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list has such inspiring people and companies. It's an honor to be on the list with them," said Baker, Nanodropper's COO.

"Coming from a family of entrepreneurs, being named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is personally meaningful for me," said Dr. Steger, Nanodropper's CSO. "I'm proud to be part of such a forward-thinking group. We're changing the world...one drop at a time!"

About Nanodropper

Named after the company's flagship product, Nanodropper has developed a patient-centered adaptor for eyedrop bottles to reduce the volume of currently oversized eyedrops by more than 70%. This will help reduce cost, decrease waste, and minimize potential side effects of vision-saving treatments.

