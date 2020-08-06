Nanoform convenes EGM to elect Cynthia Schwalm as board member

HELSINKI, Finland, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, will convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on September 1, 2020 at 10 am Helsinki time to elect Cynthia Schwalm as a new board member. The notice to the EGM was published simultaneously with this release. Cynthia, a renowned Biotechnology CEO and pharmaceutical leader, began her career as an Oncology and Critical Care Nurse at the Albert Einstein Medical Center & Rutgers University Camden Medical Center, where she developed a patient-focused perspective. She then honed her leadership skills over 30+ years by orchestrating, in executive positions, the activities of top-tier global pharmaceutical organisations in the US, such as J&J and Amgen. Further career highlights include her role as President and CEO of Ipsen and Eisai's North American Divisions.

Cynthia brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked in the capacity of Independent Board Member for many notable biotech and pharma companies. Currently, she is a Non-executive Director at Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Kadmon Group, where she chairs the Launch Excellence Committee and G1 Therapeutics Inc., where she chairs the Compensation Committee. In addition, Cynthia has acted as a Wharton Business School Leadership Advisor since 2016. Prior to that, for nearly a decade Cynthia served on the Women's Leadership Advisory Board at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. She holds a BSN from the University of Delaware and EMBA from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania.

Cynthia's nomination follows the establishment of Nanoform USA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary in the US earlier this year, and Nanoform's recent completion of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Markets in Finland & Sweden. By building on the momentum created by the IPO and by strengthening its board with the appointment of a global life science leader, Nanoform is well positioned to continue furthering the reach of its proprietary CESS® nanoparticle engineering technology internationally.

Electing Cynthia Schwalm to the board of directors is subject to the decision made at Nanoform's EGM on September 1, 2020.

Edward Haeggström, Nanoform CEO, said: "Cynthia has led a remarkable global career in American, European, and Japanese pharma and biotech companies, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our board. She has a strong legacy of outstanding leadership expertise that we value, but what makes her stand out among the many superb candidates we interviewed is her bedside experience. As we continue to increase the traction of our award-winning nanoparticle engineering technology in international markets, Cynthia's patient-focused insights are invaluable to us."

Cynthia Schwalm commented, "I have dedicated my career to improving the lives of patients, so Nanoform's ability to advance patient care and disrupt the industry in a positive way impressed me immediately. In my role as board member, I look forward to helping drive forward a company that not only promises to improve efficiency within Pharma, but also change the lives of patients globally by facilitating therapies with fewer side effects and improved delivery."

For further information, please contact:

Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO

[email protected] / +358-29-370-0150

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

[email protected] / +46-7686-650-11

Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358-40-562-1806

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to reduce attrition in clinical trials and enhance their molecules' formulation performance through its nanoforming services. The Company's patented and scalable Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®) technology produces nanoformed API particles as small as 10nm. This enables poorly soluble molecules in the pharmaceutical pipeline to progress into clinical development by increasing their rate of dissolution and by improving their bioavailability. Nanoform's unique technology provides novel opportunities in many value-enhancing drug delivery applications.

For more information please visit http://www.nanoform.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nanoform/r/nanoform-convenes-egm-to-elect-cynthia-schwalm-as-board-member,c3164579

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Nanoform