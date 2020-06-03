NanoLogix Seeks Development & Marketing Partner for Their Sub 1-Hour COVID-19 Detection Tests

HUBBARD, Ohio, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoLogix, Inc. (OTC: NNLX), an innovator in the rapid detection and identification of viruses and bacteria, is seeking a partner or partners for obtaining FDA Emergency Use Authorization, if required, and for development and marketing of their sub 1-hour COVID-19 Point of Care modified-ELISA detection test. This Rapid Viral Assay can also be configured for other viruses, such as, but not limited to, HIV, HPV, Hepatitis, MERS, and SARS-1. A Home-Test version of the COVID-19 test has the potential of 30-minute results using a nasopharyngeal swab or saliva samples.

CEO Bret Barnhizer stated: "NanoLogix does not possess the scale of production or marketing required for this essential test distribution for COVID-19. We cannot expand rapidly enough to meet the immediate need for testing. We have entered into Confidentiality Agreements with two diagnostic and financial groups in the last week for this purpose and are inviting additional interest."

Jonathan Faro, MD, PhD., Chief Medical Officer stated: "We are extremely excited over this technology development. It is a novel approach in diagnostics that provides a solution to the inherent problems with false positives and false negatives present in those tests currently being used in the war against COVID-19."

About NanoLogix, Inc.

NanoLogix is a biotechnology company focused on rapid diagnostics and FlatPack petri plate production. NanoLogix technology is applicable in medical, pharmaceutical, industrial, veterinary and environmental testing.

For more information visit: http://www.nanologix.com

