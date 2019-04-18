Nanomechanical Testing: World Market Growth Insights to 2027
The Global Nanomechanical Testing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market includes are demand for accurate product development, rapid adoption of smart technologies & growing use of connected devices and developments in MEMS technology.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Demand for Accurate Product Development
3.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Smart Technologies and Increasing Use of Connected Devices
3.1.3 Developments in Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By Type
4.1 Transmission Electron Microscopy
4.2 Fluorescence Spectroscopy
4.3 Surface Acoustic Wave Spectroscopy
4.4 Ion Beam
4.5 Raman Microscopy
4.6 Scanning Probe Microscopy
4.7 Scanning Electron Microscopes
4.8 Other Types
5 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By Instrument Type
5.1 Spectroscope
5.1.1 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Spectrometer
5.1.2 Raman Spectrometer
5.1.3 Fluorescence Spectrometer
5.1.4 Other Spectroscopes
5.2 Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)
5.3 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
6 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By, Offering
6.1 Hardware
6.1.1 In-Situ Instruments
6.1.2 Standalone
6.2 Services
6.2.1 Support
6.2.2 Training Services
6.2.3 Repair
6.2.4 Maintenance
7 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By Technique
7.1 Nano-impact
7.2 Nano-Tribological
7.3 Nano indent
7.4 Nano scratch
7.5 Other Techniques
8 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By Application
8.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing
8.2 Life Sciences
8.3 Industrial Manufacturing
8.4 Metrology
8.5 Coating & Structural Film
8.6 Academic Research
8.7 Material Development
9 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By End User
9.1 Thermal actuator
9.2 Accelerometer
9.3 Thermal Transfer print
9.4 Imaging
9.5 Oxide films
9.6 Other End Users
10 Nanomechanical Testing Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Bruker Corporation
12.2 Alemnis GmbH
12.3 Femtools AG
12.4 Hysitron Inc.
12.5 Harper International
12.6 Testometric
12.7 Quad Group Inc.
12.8 Biomomentum Inc.
12.9 Nanoscience Instruments
12.10 Nanomechanics Inc.
12.11 MTS Systems Corporation
12.12 Micro Materials Limited
