nanoMesh™ LLC (a subsidiary of Exogenesis Corporation) Announces First-In-Man Clinical Implantation of nanoMesh™

BILLERICA, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nanoMesh™ LLC, a subsidiary of Exogenesis Corporation, announced today that it has successfully initiated First-In-Man implantation of its proprietary soft tissue repair device, Exogenesis nanoMesh™. Exogenesis expects additional implantations during Q2, concurrent with national distribution. The patient, a 74 year old male presented with a ventral hernia becoming progressively more symptomatic. The hernia sac was large and distorting normal abdominal wall contour, despite central obesity. He underwent a ventral hernia repair utilizing an Exogenesis nanoMesh™ placed in the retrorectus position, and the defect was closed. There were no complications. nanoMesh™ is an innovative soft tissue repair implant. nanoMesh™ possesses a unique nanometer-level surface texture, via the application of Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology1 during manufacturing. nanoMesh™ is indicated for the repair of abdominal wall hernias and abdominal wall deficiencies that require the addition of reinforcing material to obtain the desired surgical result. Exogenesis nanoMesh™ is expected to be commercially available throughout the US2 during 2021.

Exogenesis previously announced on April 6, 2021, Completion Filing of a Second Pre-Marketing Notification Application (510(k)) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regarding nanoMesh™.

Exogenesis previously announced on January 26th, 2021, completion of production validation and sterilization validation as an immediate prelude to commercialization of nanoMesh™.

About nanoMesh™

Exogenesis Hernia Mesh ("nanoMesh™") is a proprietary hernia repair product developed and being commercialized by nanoMesh™ LLC. Constructed of monofilament Polypropylene (PP) and surface treated with Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology. nanoMesh™ is the first hernia repair device in the market with surface nano-modification. nanoMesh™ is indicated for the repair of abdominal wall hernia defects, including inguinal (direct & indirect). nanoMesh™ is not indicated for transvaginal pelvic organ prolapse repair.

About Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam ("ANAB") Technology

Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam ("ANAB") is a low-energy accelerated particle beam that is being commercialized as a nano-scale surface modification technology. ANAB is created by acceleration of neutral argon (Ar) atoms with very low energies under vacuum which bombard a material surface, modifying it to a shallow depth of 2-3 nm. This is a non-additive technology that results in modifications of surface topography, structure, and energy. Medical implants treated with ANAB technology have also recently been granted FDA regulatory 510(k) clearance for use in spinal interbody fusion (IBD) devices.

About the Hernia Repair Market

The global hernia repair market3 is forecasted to reach $5.8B by 2026. Hernias often occur at the abdominal wall and are generally visible as an external bulge especially during straining or bearing down. It affects people to a large extent, causing significant pain and discomfort. Age, pregnancy, obesity, muscle strain, and surgery increase the risk of hernias. Surgical meshes of various constructions have been in use since the late 19th century. In recent years, research in the area has increased due to increasing numbers of post-surgery complications such as infection, fibrosis, adhesions, mesh rejection, and hernia recurrence. Research has focused on the analysis and implementation of a wide range of materials and coatings, meshes with different fiber thickness and porosity, a variety of manufacturing methods, as well as surgical and implantation procedures. Most recently, surface modification methods, as well as the development of nanofiber-based systems, are actively being explored as promising pathways to increase biocompatibility of available mesh.4

About Exogenesis

Headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, Exogenesis is a private, venture-capital-backed company that has developed a proprietary technology to modify and control surfaces without applying a coating or creating sub-surface damage. Exogenesis is commercializing a platform technology, NanoAccel™, utilizing Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) and Gas Cluster Ion Beam (GCIB) technologies that modify and control surfaces of materials at a nanoscale level. The company's proprietary technologies are used for surface modification and control in a broad range of biomedical, optical and semiconductor applications. For more information, please visit www.exogenesis.com or www.exogenesisnanomesh.com or contact us at [email protected] or [email protected]



