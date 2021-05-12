Nanometrics Awarded $10 Million US Government Contract to Upgrade its International Seismic Monitoring Network

OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanometrics today announced that it has been awarded a five-year, $10 million dollar contract to recapitalize AFTAC's seismometer and data acquisition systems for their authenticated global monitoring network.



With more than 3,600 sensors operating across 31 locations worldwide, maintaining the largest global network of nuclear event detection equipment in the U.S. Air Force is no small challenge. AFTAC's global network is used to monitor nuclear treaty compliance and detect and report technical data from foreign nuclear explosions to national decision-makers. AFTAC is looking to update its seismometers and data acquisition system in addition to enhancing its network with the latest technological advancements in seismic monitoring.



Over the next five years, Nanometrics will work with AFTAC to deploy stations designed specifically for global monitoring applications, featuring data authenticating hardware capable of multi-sensor integration using long period and short-period seismometers as well as infrasound and meteorological sensors.



Working with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the US Department of Defense, AFTAC provides direct technical, analytical and evaluative support through enhanced safeguards inspections to monitor nuclear proliferation activities, involving weapons of mass destruction, in signatory states.



"We are proud to partner with AFTAC to upgrade and enhance their IMS network, which is critical in civil protection and emergency planning. Nanometrics' integrated solutions will be instrumental in delivering near real-time, high-quality seismic data to national security decision-makers." Bruce Townsend, General Manager Seismology and Executive Vice President, Nanometrics.



This contract is a further acknowledgment that Nanometrics is the leading provider of monitoring solutions and equipment for monitoring man-made and natural seismicity. Nanometrics has designed and deployed real-time seismological networks on every continent. Nanometrics has sold over 27,000+ instruments across 100+ countries. To find out more about this project, please contact [email protected].



With over 30 years of experience, Nanometrics is a global, award-winning company providing monitoring solutions and equipment for studying man-made and natural seismicity. Specializing in collecting and analyzing critical real-time data for global, regional, and local seismic networks, we deliver world-class network design, installation, and training services.



