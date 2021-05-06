Nanometrics wins Government of Canada Contract to Provide the Infrastructure for Canada's Early Earthquake Warning System

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanometrics announced today that it has been awarded a Natural Resource Canada (NRCan) contract to supply the Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) Equipment and Services for a new Canadian EEW detection and monitoring network.

NRCan is developing a Canada-wide earthquake detection system that will provide up to tens of seconds of warning in advance of the strong, damaging waves of an earthquake; and will alert Government Operations Centres and Critical Infrastructure Operators so they can undertake measures to ensure public safety and limit the economic impact.

Over the next four years, Nanometrics will deploy a solution composed of the following:

TitanSMA Accelerograph - a Class A Strong motion accelerograph designed for high precision observational and structural engineering applications, where scientists and engineers require exceptional dynamic range over a wide frequency band.

Apollo Server Data Acquisition and Archiving system - Server software system that enables installation on-premise as well as use in hosted configurations.

Nanometrics will draw on its experience in the design and installation of complete networks, including recent full-turnkey national EEW systems.

"As a Canadian company, we are proud to continue to build on our long-standing partnership with NRCan, from refreshing the Canadian National Seismograph Network to now participating in the design and deployment of Canada's Earthquake Early Warning System." Bruce Townsend, General Manager Seismology and Executive Vice President, Nanometrics.

According to NRCan, there are over 4000 earthquakes in Canada each year. Of these 4000, only about 50 are generally felt. The EEW system will be designed to alert for potentially harmful earthquakes along the west coast of British Columbia, the Ottawa River Valley, and the Saint Lawrence Seaway, and those occurring outside Canadian borders in the United States.

Nanometrics brings extensive experience in designing and deploying seismic networks and EEW systems in over 100 countries.

For more information about the project, please visit NRCan's Early Earthquake Warning System.

