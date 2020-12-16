NanoMosaic Announces Beta Placement of its Tessie™ System at Massachusetts General Hospital to Run Clinical Samples

The company announced that the first Tessie™ beta placement at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), within the lab of Dr. Zhongcong Xie, Henry Knowles Beecher Professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School and Director of Biological Biomarker Consultation Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital will be used by MGH researchers to develop a panel of markers for the study of postoperative delirium and postoperative cognitive dysfunction among others. The Tessie™ system, with broad dynamic range protein detection and ultra-high sensitivity, was able to successfully detect levels of up to four different versions of phospho-tau proteins in order to discern a significant difference in clinical plasma samples between those with postoperative delirium versus those without.

"Phosphorylation of tau proteins plays a key role in neuropathogenesis; but has been challenging to detect due to the extremely low concentration of p-tau in plasma. We have been able to detect p-tau proteins in our plasma samples," Dr. Xie stated. "We will next scale up the sample size, even further, and evaluate a few phosphorylation sites as potential biomarkers for a range of applications to positively impact patient care."

"The scale and intrinsic optical property of the MosaicNeedles™ allows detecting proteins at the single molecule level, which is a key factor for us to achieve the high sensitivity," said Dr. Qimin Quan, Chief Scientific Officer at NanoMosaic, LLC. "We have also shown that the Tessie™ platform is exportable and is customizable for researchers to use their own antibodies. The plug-and-play nature of the Tessie™ platform and the design of MosaicNeedle™ chips also allow robust integration with liquid handling systems for higher throughput."

"The broad dynamic range detection and streamlined workflow of the Tessie™ platform will usher in an enhanced new era of protein diagnostics and therapeutic biomarker discovery," stated John Boyce, President and CEO of NanoMosaic, LLC and Co-Founder of Tiger Gene LLC. "We are honored to be working with a world-renowned physician-scientist, such as Dr. Xie, who employs the most rigorous scientific metrics to garner the highest level of patient care," Boyce continued. "The fact that the Tessie™ beta system is already generating meaningful results, and may positively impact patient care at one of the world's most prestigious hospitals, speaks to the robustness and reliability of the Tessie™ platform," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the first commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, enables coverage of the largest dynamic range while maintaining high sensitivity, multiplexing capabilities and label-free assays. With 1.8 billion MosaicNeedles™ (each equating to a landing site for a protein, resulting in a read) on its current chip format, the NanoMosaic chip enables full proteome interrogation at 7 orders of dynamic range and is able to attain multiplexing levels in the thousands per chip. The proprietary technology enables rapid custom assay development with varying levels of concentrations on a single chip to develop novel biomarkers and push the frontier of the biomarker discovery and diagnostics space.

www.nanomosaicllc.com

About Tiger Gene L.L.C.

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics spaces.

Contact:

Joe Wilkinson

[email protected]

SOURCE NanoMosaic

Related Links

http://www.nanomosaicllc.com

