NanoMosaic Installs Wide Dynamic Range Proteomic Beta System at The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSCF)

Following the successful beta program at the Massachusetts General Hospital, where the Tessie™ system is now being utilized to run clinical samples for the development of a diagnostic test for post operative-delirium, this marks the second system install that the company has publicly announced. NanoMoasic will team with leaders in a number of cutting-edge disciplines to leverage the advantages of the system in order to unlock the universe of undiscovered biomarkers across a broad range of indications.

"NYSCF is excited to be working with NanoMosaic and to be the second test site for the Tessie™ system," said Susan L. Solomon, NYSCF Founder and CEO. "Our mission is to accelerate new treatments and cures for patients, and this new system will allow us to further enhance our understanding of stem cell biology and augment our sample processing and discovery analysis," Ms. Solomon concluded.

"We are thrilled and honored to be working with Ms. Solomon and the world class team she has built at NYSCF," stated John Boyce, Co-Founder, President and CEO of NanoMosaic as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene. "The goals of NYSCF to accelerate the field of stem cell research and to create derived therapeutics from those efforts, align with NanoMosaic's mission to understand proteomics to treat and prevent disease," Boyce continued. "The company is looking forward to the results from this beta program and the potential future change in medicine that a powerful NYSCF/NanoMosaic partnership may lead to," Boyce concluded.

About the New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute

The New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute is an independent non-profit organization accelerating cures and better treatments for patients through stem cell research. The NYSCF global community includes over 200 researchers at leading institutions worldwide, including the NYSCF – Druckenmiller Fellows, the NYSCF – Robertson Investigators, the NYSCF – Robertson Stem Cell Prize Recipients, and NYSCF Research Institute scientists and engineers. The NYSCF Research Institute is an acknowledged world leader in stem cell research and in the development of pioneering stem cell technologies, including the NYSCF Global Stem Cell Array®, which is used to create cell lines for laboratories around the globe. NYSCF focuses on translational research in an accelerator model designed to overcome barriers that slow discovery and replace silos with collaboration.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the first commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, enables coverage of the largest dynamic range while maintaining high sensitivity, multiplexing capabilities and label-free assays. With 1.8 billion MosaicNeedles™ (each equating to a landing site for a protein, resulting in a read) on its current chip format, the NanoMosaic chip enables full proteome interrogation at 7 orders of dynamic range and is able to attain multiplexing levels in the thousands per chip. The proprietary technology enables rapid custom assay development with varying levels of concentrations on a single chip to develop novel biomarkers and push the frontier of the biomarker discovery and diagnostics space.

About Tiger Gene L.L.C.

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics fields.

