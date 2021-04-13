NanoMosaic Unveils Full Proteome Wide Association Study (PWAS) Marker Set Development at the 2021 Annual American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Meeting

The NanoMosaic Tessie TM platform leverages the power of MosaicNeedles™, which can be manufactured at 1/1000 th the size of today's capture substrates, to provide both the depth and breadth, across at least seven orders of dynamic range, to query the proteome. The MosaicNeedle™ also acts as a capture substrate and detection probe, thereby eliminating any upfront capture steps and downstream detection reactions that may introduce bias.

"The proteomic approach in cancer research will reveal new insights into cancer types, pathways and key biomarkers with correlative analysis to the genomic approach", Quan continued. "With small sample requirement, high throughput and simple workflow, MosaicNeedles™ provide a novel mechanism to enable proteome-wide study at high sensitivity and large dynamic range", concluded Quan.

"We strongly believe that the simplification of the proteomic workflow and elimination of long-standing protein interrogation biases will usher in a new era of therapeutic biomarker discovery."

"Up until now, the ability to conduct true unbiased biomarker discovery, utilizing a broad biomarker set across a wide dynamic range, has remained elusive," stated John Boyce, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of NanoMosaic, as well as Co-Founder of Tiger Gene, LLC. "NanoMosaic has developed a technology that has the capability to query a large number of protein biomarkers across the proteome over seven orders of dynamic range while eliminating additional variables contributing to bias and constricting researchers, such as fluorophores and tags that are incorporated in downstream detection reactions," Boyce continued. "The MosaicNeedle™ is a novel physical structure whereby no upstream capture methodologies are needed, allowing researchers to work directly from serum or plasma, while eliminating downstream detection reactions, as the MosaicNeedle™ acts as both the capture and detection moiety. We strongly believe that the simplification of the proteomic workflow and elimination of long-standing protein interrogation biases will usher in a new era of therapeutic biomarker discovery," Boyce concluded.

About NanoMosaic

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the first commercial entity to leverage the power of nanoneedles for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, enables coverage of the largest dynamic range while maintaining high sensitivity, multiplexing capabilities and label-free assays. With 1.8 billion MosaicNeedles™ (each equating to a landing site for a protein, resulting in a read) on its current chip format, the NanoMosaic chip enables full proteome interrogation at 7 orders of dynamic range and is able to attain multiplexing levels in the thousands per chip. The proprietary technology enables rapid custom assay development with varying levels of concentrations on a single chip to develop novel biomarkers and push the frontier of the biomarker discovery and diagnostics space.

About Tiger Gene L.L.C.

Tiger Gene L.L.C., a Boston-based venture capital firm, co-founded with and funded by Tiger Management L.L.C., invests in early-stage technologies with high-growth trajectories across the life sciences sector. The fund's current portfolio focuses on technology platforms as well as technology derived products and assets across the genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, drug discovery and therapeutics fields.

