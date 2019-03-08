Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2026 - Increase in Number of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Biologics License Application (BLA) Approvals: Closing the Gap for Generic Nanomedicines

DUBLIN, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market: Focus on Nanodrugs and its Application in Therapeutics, Competitive Landscape, and Country - Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market is Expected to Reach $79.29 billion by 2026

The pharmaceutical industry is focused on the most emerging branch in pharmaceutical sciences known as Pharmaceutical nanotechnology . The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases/disorder and development of the healthcare infrastructure are promoting the adoption of the novel medicine known as nanomedicine for better efficacy and improved patient outcome.



Nanomedicine works on same principle of nanotechnology, as the materials at nanoscale level possess unique characteristics as compared to macroscopic level. Nanomedicine has a multidisciplinary nature involving notions and techniques from biology, chemistry, and physics. Nanotechnology provides exceptional benefits when applied to medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the patent cliff/expirations has the enabled the pharmaceutical companies to adopt new business strategies.



Many blockbuster drugs are going off-patent but the introduction of nanotechnology in medicines has revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry. With the advancement in the Nano pharmaceutical industry, the number of patent filings has dramatically increased. Pharmaceutical companies have developed new strategies & techniques to re-patent drugs which are on the way to expiration by modifying them with the help of nanotechnology. Nanodrugs offers a promising potential in terms of revenue growth.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market in terms of various influencing factors such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the drugs associated with the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market across different regions. The market has been segmented into drug carrier type,' application,' distribution channel,' and regions.' The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with Porter's Five Forces for a comprehensive understanding of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market. Moreover, the study includes detailed product mapping with further sub-segmentation in various countries, and in each sub-segment, the key market trends, list of the key companies, and the key strategies and developments have also been discussed.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

How did the Nanopharmaceutical Drugs market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

How will the influencing factors affect the industry attractiveness?

How nanopharmaceutical Drugs is superior that conventional drugs?

How will the investments by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market in 2017?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018-2026?

What will be the growth rate of the nanopharmaceutical drugs during the forecast period?

How will each segment of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

Which drug carrier segment, application segment and distribution channel is expected to register the highest CAGR for the nanopharmaceutical drugs market?

What is the market size of nanopharmaceutical drugs in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region will contribute to the highest sales of nanopharmaceutical drugs?

Who are the key players in the nanopharmaceutical drugs market, and what are their contributions?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 What are Nanopharmaceuticals?

1.2 Historical Trends

1.3 Comparative Analysis of Conventional Medicine and Nanomedicine

1.4 Issues and Concerns in Nanotech Product Development and its Commercialization

1.5 Impact of Market Drivers and Market Restraints

1.6 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations

1.7 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market Scenario



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Government Initiative

2.2.2 Nanopharmaceuticals: A Hope for Patent Expired Formulations

2.2.3 Increase in Number of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Biologics License Application (BLA) Approvals: Closing the Gap for Generic Nanomedicines

2.2.4 Nanomedicine - Innovative Ways of Treating Challenging Conditions

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 Economic & Financial Barriers

2.3.2 Undefined Regulatory Approvals

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Pipeline Creating Market Opportunity

2.4.2 The Nanomedicine Market: Small Particles - Big Business

2.5 Market Trends

2.5.1 Pfizer, Merck Focusing on Nanomedicine as Next Disruption in Pharma

2.5.2 Trends in Approval and Development

2.5.3 Publications Trend Scenario



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Pipeline Analysis and Market Opportunity

3.2 Product Launches and Approvals



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Patent Analysis

4.3 Funding Scenario

4.4 Regulatory Bodies



5 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drug Market (by Drug Carrier)

5.1 Liposomes

5.2 Polymer

5.3 Nanocrystals

5.4 Inorganic

5.5 Protein

5.6 Others



6 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market (by Application)

6.1 Oncology

6.2 Neurology

6.3 Anti-inflammatory/Immunology

6.4 Anti-infective

6.5 Cardiovascular/Physiology

6.6 Others



7 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market (by Distribution Channel)

7.1 Hospital Pharmacies

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.3 Online Pharmacies



8 Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market (by Region)

8.1 North America

8.1.1 The U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 France

8.2.3 The U.K.

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 Italy

8.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles



AbbVie Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Amgen Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Celgene Corp

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi S.A

Shire Plc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jrg3qp/nanopharmaceutical?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

