Nanoracks Appoints Marshall Smith as Senior Vice President of Commercial Space Stations

Nanoracks is the world's leading provider of commercial space services and continues to expand its presence nationally, most recently announcing a new office in Huntsville, Alabama, which Smith will lead. He will also coordinate and direct the Nanoracks Outpost Program, which is focused on the continued use of upper stages past their primary mission, as well as the Nanoracks crewed free flyer efforts, both within the US Government and with international partners.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Marshall's experience and reputation to drive our efforts to assure a new generation of commercial space stations," explained Jeffrey Manber, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoracks. "I've gotten to know Marshall very well over the last several years and have come to appreciate his understanding of how to evolve the NASA legacy into the commercial sector." continued Manber, "Put simply, Marshall gets it. He understands that the innovation and cost efficiencies of the private sector are key to furthering American leadership in space."

Smith brings to the company decades of leadership in designing and developing complex, in-space systems. As the DAA for HEO SE&I, he led the development of NASA's human spaceflight strategy and exploration architecture plans for LEO, cislunar, and Mars. His recent roles also include Director of Human Lunar Programs, in which he led NASA's initiative to return to the Moon including directing the development and formulation of the Gateway and the Human Landing System Programs. He also brings significant knowledge and experience of integrating large, complex programs. As the Director of Cross-Program Systems Integration and the Exploration Systems Development Chief Engineer, he formulated and led the systems engineering process for NASA's next deep space transportation systems and addressed technical issues that span across multiple large programs.

Added Smith, "I believe that Nanoracks will be one of the leaders in securing continued American presence in low-Earth orbit and developing new markets at the Moon and Mars. I was impressed to learn how much Nanoracks has quietly accomplished in advancing the use of in-space platforms and look forward to moving both Nanoracks and the new Huntsville office forward to ensure a vibrant future for commercial space stations and platforms."

Smith will also be working closely with the Voyager Space Holdings team to utilize the full capabilities of Voyager. "I share the vision of everyone at Voyager," Smith explained, "There is a need for a vertically integrated NewSpace company with entrepreneurial spirit that will drive the future of our space programs by scaling up successful smaller space companies. Being part of this new team is something that truly excites me."

About Nanoracks

Nanoracks LLC, a Voyager Space Holdings subsidiary, is the world's leading provider of commercial space services. Nanoracks believes commercial space utilization will enable innovation through in-space manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, fiber optics – and more, allow for revolutionary Earth observation, and make space a key player in finding the solution to Earth's problems.

Today, the company offers low-cost, high-quality solutions to the most pressing needs for satellite deployment, basic and educational research, and more – in over 30 nations worldwide. Nanoracks' future goals are focused on the re-purposing of the upper stages of launch vehicles in-space and converting these structures into commercial habitats, both humanly and robotically tended, throughout the solar system.

XO Markets, the world's first commercial space holding company, includes Nanoracks LLC, Nanoracks UAE, and wholly owned subsidiaries DreamUp and Nanoracks Space Outpost Europe (Nanoracks-Europe).

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, along with the Board of Directors which includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton; leading institutional investor Gabe Finke; world-leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern; noted public company director and former U.S. undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers; experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh; and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/

