NANOSCOPE THERAPEUTICS Announces Presentation at the 2020 Annual Meeting of American Academy of Ophthalmology

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NANOSCOPE THERAPEUTICS Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company determined to change lives through the ocular gene therapy based on its proprietary ambient light activatable MCO Optogenetic Technology Platform, today announced that an oral presentation at the Late Breaking Developments session of Retina Subspecialty Day will be made during the American Academy Ophthalmology (AAO) 2020 Annual Meeting, taking place November 13-15, 2020.

The presentation will feature data from the vMCO-010 Phase 1/2a intravitreal trial for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). Details are as follows:

Title: Phase 1/2a Study of Intravitreal Optogenetics Gene Therapy for Vision Restoration in Advanced Retinitis Pigmentosa

Presenter: Dr. Santosh Mahapatra, Chief Medical Officer, JPM Rotary Eye Hospital and Research Center

Date/time: 13th November 2020, 3.00 PM PST; also available on-demand

Session title: Late Breaking Developments, Part I

The Nanoscope co-authors of the presentation are Sai Chavala (Chief Medical Officer), Samuel Barone (Advisor), Samarendra Mohanty (President and Chief Technology & Innovation Officer), Subrata Batabyal, Michael Carlson, Ananta Ayyagari, and Kissaou Tchedre.

About NANOSCOPE THERAPEUTICS Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is advancing gene therapy using light-sensitive molecules and light-assisted gene delivery for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative disease, for which no cure exists. We utilize an ambient light-sensitive Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) molecule to re-sensitize the retina toward low light level. Our light-assisted gene therapy is highly targeted to geographic atrophies without perturbing the intact retina circuitry. Our team is highly experienced in Ophthalmology product development and clinical translation of innovative research. Our pipeline includes light based retinal regeneration therapy and light-based cortical prosthetics for vision restoration.

Contact:

Sulagna Bhattacharya

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

817-719-2692

[email protected]

http://www.nanostherapeutics.com

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics