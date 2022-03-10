Nanosensors Market in China: 55% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |By End-user (consumer electronics, power generation, automotive, health care, and others) and Type (chemical, mechanical, and optical) | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022-2026)

Vendor Insights

The nanosensors market in China is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nanowear Inc., OMRON Corp., Optics11 BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

Agilent Technologies Inc.- The company offers nano temperature nonosensors under the brand name of MetaTox.

The company offers nano temperature nonosensors under the brand name of MetaTox. Honeywell International Inc.- The company runs its operations under Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing business segments. Moreover, the company offers nonosensors for bio detection.

The company runs its operations under Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing business segments. Moreover, the company offers nonosensors for bio detection. Lockheed Martin Corp.- The company offers nanosensor and AI-based technology in non-invasive wearables.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report .

Key Segment Analysis

The nanosensors market share growth in China by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics industry is a major industry in China, as the demand for electronics products is very high, owing to the country's large population. Moreover, the growing e-commerce industry and the increasing demand for mobile phone products is driving the growth of the consumer electronics industry in China. Such growing factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Download FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Driver:

The rise in demand for IoT technology-based devices is one of the key drivers supporting the nanosensors market growth in China. The IoT is playing a crucial role in process automation and including industries such as automotive, power generation, and others, and further improving operational efficiency. It offers energy efficiency, security and surveillance, supply chain optimization, inventory optimization, and labor management. Furthermore, it improves the cold chain monitoring skills for temperature-sensitive food and pharmaceutical commodities. As a result, the demand for IoT-based devices rises in several industries for optimizing efficiency which accelerates the integration of nanosensors in such connected devices. Such factors drive the growth of the market for nanosensors in China throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Challenge:

The network embedded system is one of the factors hindering the nanosensors market growth in China. Today's embedded systems provide a variety of wired and wireless communication alternatives for integrating networking features into devices. Network embedded systems are currently utilized in a wide range of smart gadgets and electronic goods, and they are linked with other devices to deliver valuable measurement-related communication and knowledge instructions via wireless sensing networks. On the other hand, integrating nanosensors into a gadget raises the cost and shortens the device's life. As a result, over the forecast period, this issue may have a major negative impact on market growth.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Nanosensors Market in China.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Global Nanosensors Market: This report offers an analysis of the market based on product (chemical nanosensors, mechanical nanosensors, and biological nanosensors) and end user (healthcare sector, defense and military sector, and other sectors). To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Mask Alignment Systems Market: This market research study identifies EV Group, Neutronix, and SUSS Microtek as the leading players in the global mask alignment systems market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Nanosensors Market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 60.16% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 55.00 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution China at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nanowear Inc., OMRON Corp., Optics11 BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Electronic equipment and instruments market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 After-sales service

2.2.7 Support activities

2.2.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: China - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: China market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Consumer electronics

Power generation

Automotive

Health care

Others

Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Power generation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Health care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Health care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Health care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Chemical

Mechanical

Optical

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Mechanical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Optical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Optical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Optical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 31: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rise in demand for IoT technology-based devices

8.1.2 Rise in demand for nanosensors in development of smart cities

8.1.3 Increase in usage of smartphones

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Network embedded systems

8.2.2 Increase in cost and decrease in device life

8.2.3 Closure of various end-user industries amid COVID-19

Exhibit 32: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Rise in adoption of wearable devices

8.3.2 Implementation of automation in industrial sectors

8.3.3 Rising applications in remote sensing

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 33: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 34: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 35: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 36: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 37: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 38: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 39: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 40: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 41: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 42: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 43: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 44: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 45: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 46: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 47: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp

Exhibit 50: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 51: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 52: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 54: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Nanowear Inc.

Exhibit 58: Nanowear Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Nanowear Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: Nanowear Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 61: OMRON Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 62: OMRON Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Optics11 BV

Exhibit 65: Optics11 BV - Overview

Exhibit 66: Optics11 BV - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Optics11 BV - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 72: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 73: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio