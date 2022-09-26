Nanosilica Market 2026, Increasing Investments In Healthcare Sector to Boost Market Growth - Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nanosilica Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the nanosilica market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.06 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nanosilica Market 2022-2026

Nanosilica Market Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 54% of market growth. The two biggest markets for nano silica in APAC are China and Japan. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. In APAC, the expansion of the nano-silica market would be aided by the quick development of end-user sectors such as consumer durables, electrical and electronics, automotive, and construction.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

One of the key nanosilica industry trends predicted to propel market expansion is the rising need for nano-fertilizers. Nano-fertilizers are being used by farmers to improve crop yield, growth, and quality metrics, decrease fertilizer waste, lower cultivation expenses, and restrict the overuse of chemical fertilizers.



Nano-fertilizers can be used frequently and in little amounts, and they are also environmentally beneficial. Encapsulated urea pesticide nano-fertilizer contains nanosilica, which helps plants absorb nutrients more effectively, reduce environmental impact, increase productivity, and be more resilient to stress.

Market Challenges

One of the main obstacles to the expansion of the nano-silica market is the lack of suitable replacements. Due to the existence of several nanomaterial replacements, such as nano titanium dioxide, nano aluminum dioxide, and nano titanium oxide, the global market for nanosilica is under threat.

Nanosilica Market Segmentation

Type

P-type



S-type



Type III

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Application

Rubber



Coatings



Concrete



Agriculture



Others

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bee Chems



Cabot Corp.



Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd.



Evonik Industries AG



Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.



nanoComposix



NanoPore Inc.



Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc.



Normet Group



Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV



US Research Nanomaterials Inc.



Wacker Chemie AG



XETEX INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Nanosilica Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.06 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the

Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer

engagement scope Companies profiled Bee Chems, Cabot Corp., Dr. Khan Industrial

Consultants Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Fuso

Chemical Co. Ltd., nanoComposix, NanoPore Inc.,

Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials Inc., Normet

Group, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, US Research

Nanomaterials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and XETEX

INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and

obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment

analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer

dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast

period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are

looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get

segments customized.

