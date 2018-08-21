NanoSphere Health Sciences Wins Trio of ACQ5 Global Awards 2018

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc. (CSE: NSHS) (OTC: NSHSF), the nano-biotechnology company that has commercialized a patented delivery system known as the NanoSphere Delivery System™, has won three 2018 Global Awards from ACQ5, a premier global corporate magazine. NanoSphere was recognized as Company of the Year for Nano-Biotechnology and Innovative Company of the Year for Healthcare, and its CEO Robert Sutton was honored as Gamechanger of the Year.

The ACQ5 Global Awards program recognizes institutions and individuals that have achieved outstanding success and demonstrate leadership, innovation and momentum in the markets in which they excel. The awards cover global categories, best-in-class awards in all regions in over 100 countries around the world.

"We are proud and honored to be recognized for our work on an international level," said Sutton. "This confirms NanoSphere is increasing its profile and that industry professionals are taking note of our breakthrough innovation and technology. We look forward to continuing to revolutionize the cannabis industry, but also the broader healthcare landscape by providing superior modes of delivery and pioneering the next generation of medicine through nanotechnology."

With plans to expand into pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and animal health divisions in the coming years, NanoSphere Health Sciences has so far developed products that leverage the next-generation NanoSphere Delivery System™ in the cannabis industry. The company's revolutionary Transdermal NanoSerum™, a serum delivering cannabinoids through the skin, is ideal for localized pain and inflammation, as well as providing systemic therapy and relief from anxiety. The nano-encapsulation technology significantly increases the bioavailability of cannabis when compared to NanoSphere's competitors. NanoSerum™ is already commercially available in Colorado under the company's brand name Evolve Formulas and will soon launch in California, Arizona and Nevada. The company also recently announced a partnership with Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. to bring Evolve Formulas products into the Canadian market.

"Experts whose intimate knowledge and expertise in the corporate, cultural, financial and legal arenas are redefining our industry," said Jake Robson, Group Editor, ACQ5. "The 2018 ACQ5 Global Award winners represent the best of breed in all industry sectors and have earned these honours by standing out in a group of very impressive finalists. We are lucky enough to work with some of the most influential and enterprising private organizations in the world and are proud to share their message with our readers. Relying on reader insight and experience to provide nominations to the panel remains the cornerstone of our program and to identify industry leaders, individuals, teams and organizations that represent the benchmark of achievement and best practice in the business world."

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Raquel Hochroth at media@nanospherehealth.com or 212-255-8455.

On behalf of the Board

Robert Sutton, Chairman and CEO



Office: 720-520-4282



Email: rsutton@nanospherehealth.com

Investor Contact:

Victor Goncalves, Executive Vice President



Mobile: 204-997-5517



E-mail: vgoncalves@nanospherehealth.com

NanoSphere's Commitment to Licensing IP

NanoSphere launched its IP licensing program in 2015 and is entertaining several licensing opportunities via a rigorous evaluation process. For more information about NanoSphere's licensing program, please visit: https://www.nanospherehealth.com/licensing/

About NanoSphere

NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc. is a biotechnology firm specializing in the creation of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™, a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. Covered by U.S. Patent No. 10,028,919 and U.S. Patent No. 9,925,149, NanoSphere Delivery System™ represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years. For more information on NanoSphere, please visit http://www.nanospherehealth.com.

About Evolve Formulas

Evolve Formulas is the provider of the world's first and only scientifically proven nanoparticle delivery system in cannabis. Evolve's pioneering product, Transdermal NanoSerum™, is a fast-acting, ultra-strength transdermal formula infused with nano-encapsulated cannabis and cannabis extracts. NanoSerum™ immediately penetrates the skin to deliver direct-focused results and intelligently carries a full spectrum of cannabinoids and phytochemicals to receptors throughout the body for systemic healing. Evolve Formula products leverage NanoSphere Health Sciences™ patented NanoSphere Delivery System™. The NanoSphere Delivery System™ is a revolutionary platform using nanotechnology in the biodelivery of supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. For more information on Evolve Formulas, visit https://www.evolveformulas.com/. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statement Caution

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs regarding the future. Although the Company believes that any forward looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information contact:



Raquel Hochroth



raquel@rosengrouppr.com



212-255-8455

SOURCE NanoSphere Health Sciences, Inc.