Nanosys and Shoei Chemical Announce Quantum Dot Supply Agreement to Serve Rapidly Growing Quantum Dot Display Market

MILPITAS, Calif. and TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosys and Shoei Chemical today announced that the companies have entered into a Quantum Dot materials supply and service agreement. Under the agreement, Shoei Chemical will manufacture Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot materials exclusively for Nanosys.

Shoei Chemical is now the sole manufacturing partner for capacity expansion of Quantum Dots and heavy metal free Quantum Dots. The symbiotic relationship enables Nanosys to more than double production volumes in the near term, and lower costs by producing closer to its customers in Asia. This new partnership ensures uninterrupted supply of Quantum Dot materials, due to geographic separation of manufacturing locations, which has become a requirement for end customers who increasingly rely on this technology for their products. In 2020 there will be more than 120 unique display products in mass production using quantum dot materials.

"Shoei Chemical is a world-leading supplier of nanoscale electronic materials for the electronics market. We've worked closely to produce our proprietary Quantum Dot materials to the highest of manufacturing and quality control standards," said Jason Hartlove, CEO and President of Nanosys. "Over 95% of our business is generated from our customers supply chains which are outside the U.S. We look forward to working together with Shoei to meet the high-volume needs of the growing Quantum Dot display industry with the lowest cost, highest-performance Quantum Dot materials."

Nanosys, the leading supplier of Quantum Dot materials to the rapidly growing Quantum Dot display market, will continue to mass produce Quantum Dots at the company's Silicon Valley headquarters. According to DSCC's Annual Quantum Dot Display Technology & Market Outlook report, Quantum Dot display panel shipments are expected to grow from 10.6 million units in 2020 to 28 million units by 2024, a 27.5% compound annual growth rate.

"Shoei Chemical is committed to producing Nanosys' innovative, high-performance Quantum Dot materials to meet growing demand in the display market," said Shuichiro Asada, CEO and President at Shoei Chemical. "Shoei has invested in the capabilities of our people and facilities, and we are very well positioned to meet the future needs of this exciting and evolving industry. We look forward to delivering these innovative products while maintaining our cost-effectiveness and high-quality manufacturing standards."

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art heavy metal free Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® and QDOG™ technologies, key components of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, are enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. As of 2019, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 10 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 450 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

About Shoei Chemical

The strength of SHOEI CHEMICAL INC. lies in its unrivaled technical capabilities backed by a long history. With the principle of having business run by a select few, we have pursued high value-added work. Our primary focus is to enhance the research and development environment and we take pride in our world leading production and R&D base for metal nanoparticles complete with all kinds of analytical instrumentation and experimental-production equipment.

For years, we have met stringent requirements for quality one by one to earn the tremendous trust of customers with our products. At present, we have high global market shares for various types of electronic materials. As a leading company in advanced materials, we are committed to achieving continued growth in the future. For more information, visit: https://www.shoeichem.co.jp/

