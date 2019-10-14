Nanosys on track for record shipments of Quantum Dots for displays in 2019

More Quantum Dot products means more Quantum Dot materials sales for Nanosys. During the second half of 2019, over 100 unique display products with Nanosys Quantum Dot technology inside were available on the market. These products included televisions and monitors from top brands in major markets around the world, most at affordable price points well below $1,000.

The list of products including Nanosys Quantum Dot materials is expected to continue growing over the next several years as TV makers waterfall the technology throughout their lineups and the first devices based on Nanosys next-generation Quantum Dot Color Conversion materials begin to enter the market.

"2019 has been an incredible year of growth for Quantum Dots," said Russell Kempt, Nanosys Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "Increased traction in the mainstream TV market drove record demand for our Quantum Dot materials this year. We expect this trend to accelerate in 2020 with expanding LCD TV adoption and the introduction of new Quantum Dot Color Conversion products that will further establish Nanosys technology and market leadership for the foreseeable future."

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art heavy metal free Quantum Dot technology to the display industry. Nanosys proprietary QDEF® and QDOG™ technologies, key components of the Ultra High Definition (UHD) display revolution, are enabling a new generation of displays utilizing Quantum Dots to deliver vivid color, lifelike brightness and incredible power efficiency at a fraction of the cost of competing technologies. As of 2019, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 10 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary Quantum Dot technology.

Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest Quantum Dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 450 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/

SOURCE Nanosys

Related Links

https://www.nanosysinc.com

