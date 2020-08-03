Nanosys signs Worldwide Distribution Agreement with NAGASE

MILPITAS, Calif. and TOKYO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosys Inc., and NAGASE & CO., LTD. have announced the commencement of a worldwide sales distribution agreement. Under the agreement, NAGASE is exclusively authorized to distribute Nanosys Quantum Dot materials for various applications worldwide.

Nanosys, The Quantum Dot Company, is the undisputed leader in manufacturing, market share and innovation for the use of these unique materials in display products worldwide. According to DSCC's Annual Quantum Dot Display Technology & Market Outlook report, Quantum Dot display panel shipments are expected to grow from 10.6 million units in 2020 to 28 million units by 2024, a 27.5% compound annual growth rate.

NAGASE Group is a global leader in advanced materials distribution with over 7,000 employees and a close relationship with all major display manufacturing companies. Together, Nanosys and NAGASE will accelerate growth of the Quantum Dot market.

"NAGASE's large, globally distributed professional sales force is a key enabler for the future growth of Nanosys. We are convinced that NAGASE will be able to significantly contribute to reaching our goal of rapidly ramping the sale of quantum dot materials from historic double-digit growth to an even more accelerated pace," said Russell Kempt, Nanosys' Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "Having one of the largest, most capable, customer facing distributors working with Nanosys will be a significant advantage going forward."

Takeshi Takada, General Manager of the Electronics Department from NAGASE further commented: "We are honored to introduce Nanosys' cutting edge Quantum Dot display solutions to our customers. Nanosys provides an innovative break-through solution for all players who seek to achieve improved color performance, brightness and added value to their display product offerings. We are also looking forward to enabling new uses of quantum dot materials in other applications and industries through this new partnership."

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the leader in developing and delivering state-of-the-art heavy metal free quantum dot technology to the display industry. As of 2020, industry leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 20 million devices from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys' proprietary quantum dot technology. Founded in 2001, the company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California where it operates the world's largest quantum dot nanomaterials fab. Nanosys currently owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 470 issued and pending patents worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.nanosysinc.com/ .

About Nagase

NAGASE & CO., LTD. is a chemical trading firm, founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832. The NAGASE Group began as a specialized sales agent of securing exclusive contracts to sell industry-leading products from around the world in Japan. Over the years, the company has leveraged its technology and information gathering expertise-as well as its global network-to transform its business into a hybrid model offering superior manufacturing, processing and R&D function as well as trading company services.

The Electronics Department provides unique products, services, and precision processing materials for the electronics industry. These products, services, and materials include formulated epoxy resins, photolithography materials, optical materials, polymide film, OLED Materials, flame-resistant insulation/thermal conductive sheets, functional coatings, chemical management equipment, and semiconductor equipment. This department answers the needs of both Japanese and overseas markets, focusing on high-value-added products produced by Group manufacturing companies, integrating trading company functions and group manufacturing functions.

The company is listed at the Tokyo Stock Exchanges (#8012).

More information is accessible at www.nagase.co.jp/english.

SOURCE Nanosys

Related Links

http://www.nanosysinc.com

