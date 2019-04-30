Nanotechnology Facility Wins Advantage Business Marketing Global Laboratories Competition

This annual international competition receives entries from the best new and renovated laboratories from around the world. A high profile panel of laboratory architects, engineers, equipment manufacturers and editors of R&D Magazine, Laboratory Design and Laboratory Equipment served as the judging panel.

Eligible projects represent a wide variety of laboratory types, including research, quality assurance/control, teaching, software development, environmental, clinical, forensic, and testing and standards.

The project teams were honored during the Lab Design Conference, held April 29-May 1, 2019, at the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, Florida. Conference attendees were among the first to see the 2019 winners, enjoy an in-depth look at the innovative buildings and discuss the specifics with the winning project teams.

A complete profile of the Lab of the Year and the Lab of the Year Special Mention winners will appear in the May/June 2019 issues of R&D Magazine and Laboratory Equipment.

The 53rd annual Lab of the Year Awards are a joint program of R&D Magazine, Laboratory Design and Laboratory Equipment, publications of Advantage Business Marketing.

About Laboratory Design

Laboratory Design, part of Laboratory Equipment (www.laboratoryequipment.com), serves the entire R&D/laboratory community involved in the design, construction and engineering of laboratory facilities. Our diverse content, created by experts in the industry, provides cutting-edge information on trends and techniques that make these mission-critical buildings more efficient, cost-effective and functional.

About R&D Magazine

Since its founding in 1959 as Industrial Research, R&D Magazine (www.rdmag.com) has served research scientists, engineers and technical staff at laboratories around the world, providing timely, informative news and useful technical articles that broaden readers' knowledge of the research and development industry and improve the quality of their work. R&D Magazine is a publication of the Advantage Business Marketing Science Group, with sister brands Laboratory Equipment, ECN, Manufacturing.net and Industrial Distribution.

About Advantage Business Marketing

Established in 2006, Advantage Business Marketing helps more than one million innovators at science, design engineering and manufacturing companies discover and procure new technologies that give them a competitive advantage. The team provides measurable marketing solutions delivering the news, trends and analysis needed for business success. Advantage leverages proprietary behavioral-data intelligence to strengthen brand awareness, provide thought leadership, drive traffic and deliver qualified leads.

Twitter: @B2BAdvantage

Facebook: @AdvantageBusinessMarketing

