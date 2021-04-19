NanoTouch® Materials in Growth Mode

FOREST, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoTouch® Materials, the leading provider of self-cleaning surfaces that transform dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces, is undertaking continued expansion that will triple its production space to accommodate greater production capacity and additional employees in the New London Technology Park.

NanoTouch Facilities headquarters in Forest, VA is in the process of doubling their current building footprint.

NanoTouch Materials, founded in 2012, moved into its current headquarters in the fall of 2018. As demand for its pioneering line of products – NanoSeptic® Self-Cleaning Surfaces – has grown over the past year, NanoTouch began its expansion 2020 and is expecting a June 1 completion.

With this expansion, the firm plans to duplicate its existing set of advanced manufacturing equipment that automates the fabrication process and dramatically expand shipping operations. The new space also paves the way for adding production employees and expanding the executive management team.

"We're excited about increasing the reach of our non-toxic, environmentally friendly and continuously self-cleaning surfaces," said Dennis Hackemeyer, co-founder of NanoTouch Materials. "Facility owners and managers are under tremendous pressure to create cleaner spaces and instill confidence. It's our priority to support their mission."

NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces are used in medical, hospitality, healthcare, corporate, sports, education, commercial cleaning and facility management across the globe. The non-toxic surfaces transform dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces by using nanocrystal technology that creates a powerful oxidation when exposed to any visible light.

Hackemeyer added, "This expansion allows us to fully support our exponential business growth to provide the same excellent products and service for new customers as we do for existing ones, like the top commercial real estate service providers, nearly 30 leading pharmaceutical companies and all the major hotel chains, cruise lines and professional sports leagues."

About NanoTouch® Materials

Founded in 2012, NanoTouch Materials is a leader in self-cleaning surfaces, utilizing nanocrystal technology to transform dirty, high-traffic touchpoints into continuously self-cleaning surfaces. Based in Forest, Virginia, the company manufactures a line of self-cleaning products, NanoSeptic Self-Cleaning Surfaces, which are used throughout the world, serving all industries where hygiene is a priority. NanoTouch Materials has received numerous awards including the 2016 and 2017 ISSA Innovation Award and a $2 million research and development grant from the Commonwealth of Virginia. NanoTouch Materials' clients include facility managers at Fortune 200 companies, healthcare facilities, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies, hotels, airports and all levels of government. For more information, visit www.nanoseptic.com.

Media Contact:

Faun Finley

NanoTouch Materials

888.411.6843

[email protected]

SOURCE NanoTouch

Related Links

http://www.nanoseptic.com

