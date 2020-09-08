NanoViricides, Inc. Investors Who Purchased NNVC Securities Between January 23, 2020 and July 13, 2020 And Suffered Significant Losses Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of NanoViricides, Inc. ("NanoViricides" or the "Company") (NYSE: NNVC) to determine whether the Company engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

The securities investigation concerns whether NanoViricides provided false or misleading information to investors about its activities related to drug development, including a potential treatment for COVID-19.

NanoViricides investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company's securities between January 23, 2020 and July 13, 2020, both dates inclusive, and suffered significant losses are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm's Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct. Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.

