Nanovis Experiences Record High Sales in June 2020

"Nanovis achieved record high sales led by one of our advanced technology platforms - Nano FortiCore Interbodies. The sales of these implants accelerated after we upgraded them with our unique bioceramic nanotube surface that increases and accelerates calcified extracellular matrix production in vitro of both human osteoblasts and human mesenchymal stem cells and has an FDA cleared label that includes results compared to other surface technologies.

"Even hospitals with restricted contracts are allowing appropriate access to Nanovis' technology because the administration, surgeons, and distributors want to provide the best technology option for their patients.

"To achieve record sales, despite widespread COVID-19 procedure moratoriums is encouraging both for the patients suffering from pain and disability whom it is our mission to help, and for Nanovis' growth plans," says Nanovis CEO, Matt Hedrick.

"Congratulations to the Nanovis Team," said Douglas Pahl M.D., surgeon at the Hughston Clinic and one of the first users of the bioceramic nanotube enhanced interbodies. "The depth of the science behind this bioceramic nanotube technology reflects well on Nanovis' scientific team and encourages me that my patients will have positive results. My patients have done very well so far, and I've been able to easily visualize their bone formation using radiographs and CT scans. I'm looking forward to pairing Nano FortiCore lumbar interbodies with the bioceramic nanotube enhanced Nano FortiFix pedicle screws Nanovis is bringing to market soon."

Nanovis, recently received the first ever nanotechnology FDA clearance on pedicle screws. The launch of the nano pedicle screws will take place later this year and is generating tremendous excitement in the field. Nanovis will be the first and only company to offer a complete nanotechnology implant solution in a lumbar fusion with interbodies and pedicle screws.

Nanovis is actively expanding distribution for bioceramic nanotube enhanced Nano FortiCore interbodies and Nano FortiFix pedicle screws. To discuss opportunities, please contact Jeff Shepherd , Vice President of Sales, at [email protected] .

About Nanovis

Nanovis is a unique technology company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative nanotechnology platforms designed for improving bone growth and fighting infection. Nanovis' bioceramic nanotube surface is FDA cleared with a differentiated label, is well-proven and is ready to upgrade any orthopedic implant made of titanium or titanium alloy. Nanovis' Nano FortiCore interbodies also utilize a deeply porous titanium scaffold (licensed from Sites Medical). Nanovis' advanced bioceramic bactericidal nanotube surface technology is in pre-clinical studies, and Nanovis' breakthrough localized infection technology targeting multi drug resistant bacteria is in pre-clinical studies.

If you would like more information about Nanovis, please contact:

Guillaume Viallaneix

MedTech Momentum

(407) 960-2994

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanovis

Related Links

http://www.nanovisinc.com

