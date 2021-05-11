Nanowear announces commercial distribution partnership in A.I.-based post-surgical recovery monitoring

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanowear www.nanowearinc.com, the leading nanotechnology and A.I.-based remote diagnostic company, today announced a commercial distribution partnership with a world leading aesthetic and reconstructive surgical device-manufacturer, to enhance and optimize post-surgical recovery for both patients and surgeons.

"With over 18 million annual procedures in the U.S. alone, we're proud to deploy our remote diagnostics platform to patients recovering from aesthetic and reconstructive surgery while providing digital signatures to the surgical teams who care for these patients," said Venk Varadan, co-founder & CEO of Nanowear.

Gender-neutral and size-adjustable, Nanowear's SimpleSENSE platform effectively replaces the digital stethoscope, multi-channel electrocardiograph (ECG) monitor, capnogram respiration machine, and blood pressure cuff by providing a diagnostic quality monitoring system that remotely captures and analyzes 100 million+ biomarker data points per patient per day, time synchronously assessing the heart, lungs, and upper vascular system. This multi-variant, all-in-one product enables a unique closed-loop A.I. neural network that continues to get smarter over time, accruing daily benefits to both the provider and patient.

Nanowear completed a beta-rollout in late 2020 and early 2021 at three US-based plastic surgical sites, which utilize innovative devices to perform minimally invasive aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries.

"Not only does SimpleSENSE enable our patients to avoid in-person follow-up visits where we assess day-to-day biomarkers around surgical recovery, but it also allows us to begin shaping digital signatures of the recovery process," said world-renowned plastic surgeon, Erez Dayan, MD of Avance Plastic Surgery in Reno, NV. "Other technologies in the space do not have 85 machine learning dimensions of repeatable, high fidelity biomarker data feeding a swiftly growing neural network as Nanowear does. The "how" of each individual patient's recovery is compelling, not only from what we see following our specialty procedures, but likely for the pre-, peri-, and post-procedural world in general."

With the increased need for telemedicine and remote diagnostic monitoring, SimpleSENSE provides a digital tool to assess continuous and synchronous clinical biomarker data and trends in a way that has not been previously available, empowering clinicians to treat patient problems earlier and more effectively. This unique platform has enabled Nanowear to commercially partner with a variety of specialty OEMs requiring data-driven remote diagnostics as opposed to remaining in a vertical silo such as ECG monitoring or arrhythmia detection.

About Nanowear

Nanowear is an AI-based remote diagnostics platform built on FDA-cleared nanotechnology and machine learning. Its first of-its-kind platform enables a radical leap forward in telemedicine and empowering physician decision-making and improving outcomes without the need for physical visits. Nanowear's SimpleSENSE is unique to all other device-based A.I. platforms as it captures, transmits and analyzes multi-variant, time synchronous biomarkers (lung function, lung volume / capacity, heart function and cardiac rhythm, blood pressure, and blood flow). SimpleSENSE provides deep, accurate and continuous assessment of the heart, lungs and upper vascular system by evaluating 100million+ data points / patient / day.

Nanowear's 85 machine learning dimensions and methods of multi-layer deep learning, clustering, autoencoders, and generative adversarial continue to enable new discoveries and insights on triage-able risk associated with short and long-term diagnostics, diurnal physiological changes, patient behavioral changes, and non-compliance to post-surgical prescription, acute illness, chronic disease management and oncology treatment.

