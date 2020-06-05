Naotsune Alliance Creates a New Charitable Program for the Asian Region

OSAKA, Japan, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naotsune Alliance, a financial advisor for the world of business that provides discretionary investment advisory services for individual clients, wealthy families, institutional investors and investment trusts, with extensive fund management experience and product development capabilities, is pleased to announce that the company's Foundation has initiated an innovative charitable programme named Food and Nutrients (FaN), that will help people in underdeveloped areas in Asia to receive the minimum necessary nutrients and aliments for life sustainability. The project is centred around three countries, Burma, Cambodia and East Timor.

Naotsune Alliance Charitable is constantly focused in creating and promoting pragmatic and practical philanthropic programmes that have a simplified process of applicability, thus allowing its donors to invest less time and more funds in socially responsible endeavours. The latest proposal coming out from the Foundation's brainstorming sessions is a project that offers special consideration to geographically challenged communities that struggle to receive the necessary alimentary resources, such as food and water, due to the isolated conditions of their rural establishments.

The newly created FaN Program will be based on a collaboration with local authorities in different parts of underdeveloped areas in Burma, Cambodia and East Timor, and will also establish communication channels with various NGOs that are currently conducting charitable projects in those specific areas, for increased informational input. The aim is to map out the locations of the communities in need of food delivery assistance, the size of the resources needed for each group and the best local actors to carry out the physical labour required.

Mrs. Julia van der Bijl, Chairman of Naotsune Alliance Charitable, says: "Most of our private clients and family offices have a DAF (donor advised fund) with us that they are actively using to participate in our philanthropic programs. We've conducted a study among our donors and we have observed an increased concern regarding the lack of life sustaining resources in some areas around the world. The FaN Program is our response to donors demand and we have received excellent feedback so far."

All Naotsune Alliance's investors, institutional or private, can request entry into the programme as there is no minimum or maximum imposed donation levels, due to the fact that the project is expected to function for 5 to 10 years.

About Naotsune Alliance

Naotsune Alliance is a financial advisor for the world of business, a world in which community is key. The company's memberships, partnerships and associations are chosen with care, and its selectiveness ensures it is connected to the right people and have access to the best and most up-to-date knowledge. Our main products are Japanese equity funds, thus utilizing Naotsune Alliance's local expertise for Japanese firms with a focus on mid-small cap companies, start-ups and IPOs.

