Naotsune Alliance Proposes a New Regional Investment Forum

OSAKA, Japan, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naotsune Alliance, a financial advisor for the world of business that provides discretionary investment advisory services for individual clients, wealthy families, institutional investors and investment trusts, with extensive fund management experience and product development capabilities, announced today that the Board of Directors have decided to green-light a new initiative proposed by the market-traders' branch of the company, in which junior and senior level investment managers meet and learn about their latest developments in the arena of investment strategies and trends. The forum-like event is called the Asia Investment Managers Seminar (AIMS) and will be held in the firm's Head Office in Osaka, Japan.

Naotsune Alliance, one of Japan's leading asset management companies, is constantly keeping an accelerated pace in order to correlate its strategies with the technological and geo-political revolutions that are changing and reshaping the Asian and global financial services' landscape. The topics proposed for debate at AIMS will vary in accordance with existing market scenarios, from emerging markets taking the lead in the alternative investments and high-end profit opportunities, to the currency readjustment climate dictated by a multipolar economic world, the firm is initiating a brainstorming event that will produce innovative perspectives and constructive exchanges of ideas among financial and banking professionals.

AIMS will bring together over 40 investment experts from seven different countries in Asia and this years' principal topic is Currency Trends on the International Markets. The meeting will take place in two consecutive days, totalling 16 to 20 hours of brainstorming and will also include a ceremonial dinner at the end of the second day scheduled session.

Mr. Keiichiro Ren, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Naotsune Alliance Institutional Client Business, declares: "We have been communicating to many of our collaborators from different banking and investment organizations across Asia the desire to create a meeting where we can come together and analyse various scenarios that are currently developing on the international stage."

"We have received positive feedback from all 43 invitations that we have sent out so there is only a matter of coordinating the schedule and accommodations left until we can make an official announcement."

Naotsune Alliance AIMS's official date and hours will be made public very soon, after all participants will confirm also the proposed schedule for the event.

About Naotsune Alliance

Naotsune Alliance is a financial advisor for the world of business, a world in which community is key. The company's memberships, partnerships and associations are chosen with care, and its selectiveness ensures it is connected to the right people and have access to the best and most up-to-date knowledge. Our main products are Japanese equity funds, thus utilizing Naotsune Alliance's local expertise for Japanese firms with a focus on mid-small cap companies, start-ups and IPOs. Naotsune Alliance also manages funds with external asset managers and funds managed by prominent asset managers located all over the world.

Contact:

Wilhelm Wagner

Osaka

+81 9045012521

[email protected]

https://naotsune-alliance.com/

SOURCE Naotsune Alliance