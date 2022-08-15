Napatech Achieves Milestone of 350,000 SmartNIC Ports Shipped

Over 400 Customers Have Chosen Napatech for Performance, Price, Ease of Use and More

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of programmable Smart Network Interface Cards (SmartNICs) used for Data Processing Unit (DPU) and Infrastructure Processing Unit (IPU) services, today announced that the company has reached the milestone of over 350,000 programmable SmartNIC port shipments.

Today's networks are built to accelerate CPU-hungry applications in data centers of all sizes, in cloud, telecom and hybrid enterprise networks. A wide range of applications and services are fueling the rapid expansion of datacenters, including cybersecurity, 5G infrastructure, financial technology, monitoring and recording, and cloud bare-metal tenancy.

These high-volume and high-growth use cases are setting the stage for immense growth within the datacenter, where the annual demand for servers is forecasted to grow from 12 million to 18 million units. Each server requires connectivity from a network interface card (NIC) and requires anywhere from two to eight NICs per server. This massive increase in connectivity sits behind the projected growth of the NIC market from $2.6 billion in 2021 to $7 billion in 2026.

The highest growth within the NIC market is the programmable SmartNIC segment. Forecasted to grow nearly 38% over the next five years, this is where Napatech's SmartNICs have won more than 400 customers globally. Napatech's success is derived from a wide range of customer types, network types, users and applications that benefit from programmable SmartNICs used in IPU and DPU designs. Napatech has consistently been a top ten vendor among more than 40 NIC providers globally and is the number one vendor of complete solutions based on FPGA technology.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "Hyperscale cloud operators were the early adopters of SmartNICs and chose FPGA-based designs to overcome their most complex networking challenges. As a result, more than 70% of all SmartNIC ports deployed globally are based on FPGAs. Napatech is building upon this proven architecture to make those same solutions available to the next wave of cloud, telco and enterprise datacenter operators who are fueling the monumental growth within the programmable SmartNIC market."

Napatech uniquely offers complete solutions that provide production-grade, feature-rich, turn-key products that deliver the optimal mix of performance, price, functionality and feature velocity, without requiring customer programming or development.

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

