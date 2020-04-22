Napatech Demonstrates SmartNIC Use Cases for Mission-Critical Government Applications

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced that a company expert will be a featured presenter at the System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC) Defensive Cyber Operations Cyber Talk. Napatech will discuss the leading use cases for SmartNICs to achieve stunning benchmarks for the most demanding, mission-critical applications in government networks.

Napatech has recently joined the SOSSEC community to expand upon its already successful engagements in U.S. government agency networks and gain access to the thought leaders in the SOSSEC community. Its members have developed, integrated, and supported more than 250 leading-edge technology prototypes and deployments to help meet its members' diverse and critical needs.

SOSSEC offers the unique ability to integrate and harness the power of a diverse consortium of organizations. The Consortium was specifically formed to address the needs of the Department of Defense (DoD). With over 700 member companies, SOSSEC collaborates with federal, state, local, regional, and private sectors to conceive and implement transformational solutions.

As a result of their SOSSEC membership and participation, Napatech will speak at the Defensive Cyber Operations – Cyber Talk, a virtual event to be held on Thursday April 23, from 1pm-3pm ET. Napatech's VP of Field Application Engineering, Pete Sanders, will discuss the implications of network traffic loss on applications for monitoring, recording and security. His presentation will highlight how FPGA-based SmartNICs guarantee zero packet loss to preserve the integrity of the most demanding applications at speeds up to 100 Gbps. Additional event information is available at https://www.eis.army.mil/event/defensive-cyber-operations-cyber-talkstm.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech said: "We are pleased to join leading innovators in the SOSSEC community and have the opportunity to present our technology at this virtual event. We appreciate the collaborative, supportive nature of the Consortium and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com.

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

