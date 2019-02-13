Napatech FPGA Solutions Boost Mobile Networks through NFV Infrastructure Scaling

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced that it will be demonstrating how its FPGA SmartNIC software and hardware can scale NFV infrastructure and accelerate networking and security applications for a variety of mobile use cases.

The company will be hosting live demonstrations at Mobile World Congress, Hall 6 Stand 6J21, from February 25 to 28 in Barcelona, Spain. It will also host a 5G and Virtualized Network Topic Tour, giving guidance on how to improve 5G mobile NFV. Sign up on the Topic Tours page under 5G and NFV.

Napatech reconfigurable SmartNICs accelerate standard servers, host NFV applications and reuse the same hardware, from edge to core, with varied software loads, to achieve numerous NFV acceleration solutions for different application and network architectures.

Napatech SmartNICs dramatically increase off-the-shelf server throughput while freeing up CPU cycles for more VMs and NFV application instances. Additionally, being FPGA-based, the software offers unique reconfigurability to add other custom capabilities, such as encryption and decryption.

Jarrod J.S. Siket, CMO of Napatech, said: "The number of 5G mobile devices will scale to billions in the coming years. To realize the promise of 5G, a new level of performance can be achieved by offloading network and security workloads to dedicated processing elements based on programmable FPGA technology. Napatech provides significant TCO savings on standard servers without compromising any of the requirements of modern networking and security applications."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our Reconfigurable Computing Platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs.

