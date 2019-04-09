Napatech Launches First Encryption/Decryption FPGA Hardware Accelerator on Amazon Web Services Elastic Compute Cloud

LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced availability of the world's first FPGA-based network encryption/decryption solution running in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) F1. Napatech FPGA Cloud Crypto, a cryptography engine for the AWS Marketplace, is available only from Amazon Web Services, running exclusively on Xilinx Virtex UltraScale+ FPGAs.

Napatech is the first company to provide FPGA-as-a-Service (FaaS) encryption/decryption capabilities that are consumable using an Amazon EC2 F1 instance and joins a growing list of accelerated applications now available on AWS F1. Built for the open-source Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), the Cloud Crypto hardware accelerator, powered by Xilinx FPGAs, is easy to attach to standard cloud applications.

The Cloud Crypto hardware accelerator is a versatile technology solution for users to learn, experiment and adapt use cases for FPGA-based crypto offload. The component seamlessly plugs into the DPDK framework and accelerates DPDK applications such as IPsec gateways and SSL end2end security.

The Xilinx FPGA-enabled base provides a cost-effective and future-proof solution, avoiding lock-in to standard ASIC-based hardware cryptography solutions. The flexibility of FPGAs enhances and strengthens the security architecture, allowing for seamless updates to hardware acceleration as cryptography standards evolve.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer at Napatech, said: "We are very proud to be part of the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) and excited to be expanding our FPGA-based software and hardware capabilities into new virtualized environments. This is an important step in our journey to hyperscale hardware and software acceleration in the cloud, and it is fantastic that the Xilinx SDAccel Development Environment has made this possible."

Jim Dworkin, director of marketing in the Data Center Group at Xilinx, said: "Amazon AWS F1 has been an effective platform for independent software vendors to offer innovative application acceleration solutions to end customers. We are pleased to welcome Napatech to this growing ecosystem of independent software vendors. Napatech has been a valued technology partner for multiple generations of Xilinx FPGA-enabled hardware and software solutions. It's great to see them offer a differentiated security solution for AWS customers."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our Reconfigurable Computing Platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs.

