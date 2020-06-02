Napatech Sees Surge In Demand From Financial Services Markets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today reported a recent surge in demand for its FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware solutions in support of several leading applications within the financial services and banking sectors. The company will showcase these solutions at the Global STAC Live virtual event on June 2-4.

Amidst the recent volatility in global financial markets, the networks of banking, financial services and trading companies are under heightened levels of stress. Their businesses have been subject to increased trading volumes and transactions, spikes in network traffic and load, the need for more advanced analytics, and new methods for trading simulation. Consequently, their underlying network infrastructure requires higher throughput, lower latency, improved network and application performance monitoring, guaranteed network traffic recording and replay, and strengthened cybersecurity.

Napatech SmartNICs are used across a wide range of applications to help financial services companies meet their network demands. They are used to ensure trade accuracy and quality; to improve market data analytics for decision making; to conduct simulations with timing-accurate recording and reply for high-frequency trading algorithms; to measure network and application performance, especially latency; and providing recording and monitoring for improved regulatory compliance, forensics, and cybersecurity.

Napatech's FPGA SmartNICs are chosen by tier-1 global financial services companies to solve these complex problems based on a combination of several key features, functions, and benefits:

High Performance: Line-rate Ethernet networking including 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100 Gigabit options.

Ultra-Low Latency: Microsecond packet processing minimizing application delays.

Nanosecond Precision: Accuracy in high frequency trading and simulation, where time is money.

Zero Packet Loss: Improve compliance and security by delivering applications 100% of traffic.

SmartNIC Software: Production-grade software optimized for leading applications and services.

Reconfigurable Hardware: User programmable to add and create customer-specific algorithms.

"Our financial customers trust us with their most critical and sensitive business applications because our solutions help to improve the performance of their trading algorithms, ensure regulatory compliance, and protect against security events," said Jarrod Siket, Chief Marketing Officer at Napatech. "Accurate trading simulation is the difference between market success and failure, where every decimal of precision equates to millions of dollars, and where picoseconds define the winners and losers. In these environments guaranteed 100% lossless packet recording and replay with timestamp at 40 and 100 Gbps is the only acceptable solution."

