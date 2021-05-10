NAPCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights:

Net sales for the quarter was a third quarter record of $28.2 million as compared to $26.2 million for the same period last year, an 8% increase.

Recurring service revenue for the quarter increased 43% to $8.9 million as compared to $6.2 million for the same period last year. Recurring service revenue now has a prospective annual run rate of $36.7 million based on March 2021 recurring revenues.

Gross margin for recurring service revenue for the quarter was 86% as compared to 84% for the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter was a third quarter record of $4.4 million, as compared to net income of $3.6 million for the same period a year ago, a 21% increase. Earnings per share (diluted) for the quarter was $0.24 as compared to earnings per share of $0.20 for the same period a year ago, a 21% increase.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $5.5 million as compared to $4.9 million for the same period a year ago, a 13% increase. Adjusted EBITDA* per share for the quarter was $0.30 as compared to $0.26 for the same period a year ago, a 14% increase.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $34.1 million at March 31, 2021 as compared to $18.2 million at June 30, 2020.

Cash Provided by Operating Activities for the quarter increased 314% to $7.5 million as compared to $1.8 million last year and for the nine months increased 148% to $16.4 million as compared to $6.6 million last year.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and President, commented, "NAPCO delivered a record-setting performance in Q3 as we generated the highest sales and net income for a Q3 in our Company's history. Our recurring service revenues have remained very strong, achieving 43% growth for the third quarter as compared to the same period a year ago and now have a prospective annual run rate of $36.7 million based on March 2021 recurring revenues. Gross margin for recurring service revenue also continued to be very strong, increasing to 86% for the quarter, which compared to 84% for the same period last year. The robust growth in recurring service revenue and the associated gross margin continues to be primarily attributable to our commercial business, which has not been significantly affected by COVID-19 as commercial buildings must be kept secure. Additionally, the fire alarm business is a "mandated business" which means, to receive a certificate of occupancy for a building, a fire alarm system is mandatory and must always function in compliance with fire codes. Because of the essential nature and high profitability of this sector, the commercial fire alarm business continues to be one of the key areas that we focus our resources on. As the communication paradigm continues to "sunset" away from legacy copper and 3G infrastructure, it continues to create a significant opportunity for our proprietary Starlink radios and alarm systems, for both fire and burglary, to generate additional, steady streams of recurring service revenue growth.

Our balance sheet continues to be very strong with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities increasing to $34.1 million at March 31, 2021 and cash from operating activities increasing 314% to $7.5 million for the quarter and 148% to $16.4 million the nine months ended March 31, 2021.

When COVID-19 hit, many dealers experienced limited or no access to buildings and homes to perform commercial or residential security installations. We are now seeing promising signs of a recovery and we are poised to capitalize on new business opportunities as they arise. We sell our products primarily through distribution to dealers and we continue to see strong sell-through statistics from several of our largest distributors. While some of our distributors are keeping lower inventory levels than they have in the past, which is a function of the pandemic, increased sell-through of our products from our distributors to the alarm and locking dealers during the quarter as compared to the same quarter last year, indicates that security equipment professionals are getting increased access to both commercial and residential installation sites.

Our fully integrated technologies for the school security market continues to remain a top priority. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some delay in spending at certain K-12 schools, colleges, and universities, but with the country starting to open up again, including schools at all levels, we are beginning to see more activity. While we have seen postponements of planned security upgrades, we have not seen a significant number of cancellations.

With our country now reopening at an accelerated pace, the results of our investments in R&D should become more evident. In the last eighteen months we have launched several new major products and solutions, including (1) iSecure, our all-inclusive cellular alarm system which offers the dealer the lowest upfront equipment cost in the industry, easy installation, fast programming and a quick return on investment, and (2) Air Access®, our new cellular, cloud-hosted access control product line which will allow access control integrators and locking professionals to build a recurring revenue business for themselves, just like our burglar and fire alarm dealers do. While still in the very early stages, we expect both of these products to provide the Company the opportunity to generate recurring service revenue from each of our divisions: alarms & connectivity, locking and access control."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "Our record-setting revenue and profitability in Q3, along with continued strong recurring revenue margins, gives us tremendous momentum as we head into Q4, historically our strongest quarter. I am proud of how the NAPCO team responded to the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and of our resiliency and ability to execute even during difficult and uncertain times. We remain focused on generating continued strong revenue growth as well as increased profitability. We will continue our efforts to expand our recurring revenue product offerings into all segments of the Company. As we look to the balance of fiscal 2021 and beyond, NAPCO is well positioned for long-term growth and profitability expansion."

Financial Results

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 8% to a third quarter record of $28.2 million, as compared to $26.2 million for the same period one year ago. Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 increased 0.3% to $78.6 million, as compared to $78.4 million for the same period a year ago. Research and development costs for the quarter were $1.9 million as compared to $1.8 million for the same quarter a year ago and were 7% of sales for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. Research and development costs for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 were $5.7 million as compared to $5.4 million for the same period a year ago and were 7% of sales for the nine months ending March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased 2% to $6.0 million, or 21% of sales, as compared to $6.1 million, or 23% of sales for the same period last year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 decreased 3% to $18.0 million, or 23% of sales, as compared to $18.6 million, or 23.7% of sales for the same period last year. Operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 24% to $5.0 million as compared to $4.0 million for the same period a year ago. Operating income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was $11.4 million as compared to $11.6 million for the same period a year ago, a 3% decrease. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 21% to $4.4 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, as compared to $3.6 million, or $0.20 per share, for the same quarter last year. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 decreased 5% to $9.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, as compared to $10.4 million, or $0.56 per share, for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased 13% to $5.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, as compared to $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share for the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA* for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 was relatively constant at $12.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, as compared to $13.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet Summary

At March 31, 2021, the Company had $34.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as compared to $18.2 million as of June 30, 2020. Working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) was $70.0 million at March 31, 2021 as compared with working capital of $61.0 million at June 30, 2020. Current ratio (defined as current assets divided by current liabilities) was 5.5:1 at March 31, 2021 and 4.5:1 at June 30, 2020.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including EBITDA, non-GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA. We define EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest expense, non-cash stock-based expense and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP operating income does not include amortization of intangibles or stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31, 2021











(unaudited)

June 30, 2020





(in thousands, except share data)

CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,710

$ 18,248

Marketable securities



5,361



—

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $196 and $326 at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, and other reserves



22,355



22,932

Inventories, net



27,382



35,231

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,884



2,049

Total Current Assets



85,692



78,460

Inventories - non-current, net



8,624



6,524

Property, plant and equipment, net



7,715



8,088

Intangible assets, net



4,797



5,116

Operating lease asset



7,379



7,395

Other assets



246



255

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 114,453

$ 105,838

















CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 5,669

$ 6,547

Accrued expenses



5,185



5,744

Accrued salaries and wages



2,527



2,181

Current portion of long-term debt



1,735



1,794

Accrued income taxes



596



1,148

Total Current Liabilities



15,712



17,414

Long term debt, net of current portion



2,169



2,110

Deferred income taxes



167



112

Accrued income taxes



1,260



1,188

Long term operating lease liabilities



7,096



7,113

Total Liabilities



26,404



27,937

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 21,243,926 and 21,241,066 shares issued; and 18,350,211 and 18,347,351 shares outstanding, respectively



212



212

Additional paid-in capital



18,038



17,766

Retained earnings



89,320



79,444

Less: Treasury Stock, at cost (2,893,715 shares)



(19,521)



(19,521)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



88,049



77,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 114,453

$ 105,838



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





Three Months ended March 31,



2021

2020 Net sales:

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Equipment revenues

$ 19,335

$ 20,007 Service revenues



8,893



6,232





28,228



26,239 Cost of sales:











Equipment related expenses



14,074



13,285 Service-related expenses



1,244



998





15,318



14,283













Gross Profit



12,910



11,956 Research and development



1,902



1,815 Selling, general, and administrative expenses



5,980



6,096





7,882



7,911 Operating Income



5,028



4,045 Other expense:











Interest and other expense, net



44



5 Income before Provision for Income Taxes



4,984



4,040 Provision for Income Taxes



624



425 Net Income

$ 4,360

$ 3,615













Income per share:











Basic

$ 0.24

$ 0.20 Diluted

$ 0.24

$ 0.20













Weighted average number of shares outstanding:











Basic



18,349,000



18,472,000 Diluted



18,412,000



18,516,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)







Nine Months Ended March 31,





2021

2020 Net sales:



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Equipment revenues



$ 54,249

$ 60,973 Service revenues





24,357



17,380







78,606



78,353 Cost of sales:













Equipment related expenses





39,980



39,525 Service-related expenses





3,621



3,227







43,601



42,752















Gross Profit





35,005



35,601 Research and development





5,675



5,387 Selling, general, and administrative expenses





17,979



18,566







23,654



23,953 Operating Income





11,351



11,648 Other expense:













Interest and other expense, net





53



3 Income before Provision for Income Taxes





11,298



11,645 Provision for Income Taxes





1,422



1,225 Net Income



$ 9,876

$ 10,420















Income per share:













Basic



$ 0.54

$ 0.56 Diluted



$ 0.54

$ 0.56















Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic





18,348,000



18,476,000 Diluted





18,402,000



18,530,000

























NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



















Nine Months ended March 31,





2021

2020





(in thousands)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 9,876

$ 10,420

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,267



1,118

Loss on marketable securities



42







(Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts



(130)



238

Deferred income taxes



55



577

Stock based compensation expense



272



497

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



707



2,386

Inventories



5,749



(7,799)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



165



(39)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income taxes



(1,572)



(784)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



16,431



6,614

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(566)



(1,325)

Purchases of marketable securities



(5,403)



—

















Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(5,969)



(1,325)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from stock option exercises



-



71

Cash paid for purchase of treasury stock



-



(2,350)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities









(2,279)

Net increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



10,462



3,012

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Beginning



18,248



8,028

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - Ending

$ 28,710

$ 11,040

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Interest paid

$ 14

$ 24

Income taxes paid

$ 1,847

$ 735



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. NON-GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE* (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





3 months ended March 31, 9 months ended March 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (GAAP) $ 4,360 $ 3,615 $ 9,876 $ 10,420 Add back provision for income taxes 624 425 1,422 1,225 Add back interest and other expense 44 5 53 3 Operating Income (GAAP) 5,028 4,045 11,351 11,648 Adjustments for non-GAAP measures of performance:







Add back amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 106 66 319 198 Add back stock-based compensation expense 83 172 272 497 Adjusted non-GAAP operating income 5,217 4,283 11,942 12,343 Add back depreciation and other amortization 306 607 948 612 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) $ 5,523 $ 4,890 $ 12,890 $ 12,955



















Adjusted EBITDA* per Diluted Share $ 0.30 $ 0.26 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 Weighted average number of Diluted Shares outstanding 18,412,000 18,516,000 18,402,000 18,530,000

