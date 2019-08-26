NAPCO Security Technologies Announces School Security Project at San Diego Unified School District

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products today announced that the San Diego Unified School District will be using NAPCO's Continental Access control system in its schools throughout the district. The district has 200 plus schools with approximately 135,000 students and 6,500 teachers.

Currently, there are fifty schools which have had NAPCO's Continental Access Control system installed. The project is ongoing with more installations being completed every day. NAPCO's Continental Access division provides products that ensure access control to many types of commercial buildings such as schools, hospitals and office & residential high-rise buildings. The system allows for end users like schools, as an example, to initiate a lockdown in 10 seconds. It also tracks the names of people entering and exiting the building during the day.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are proud to be installing our Continental Access product in the San Diego Unified School District. This is just one of the many school districts who have chosen to use the system. Our products are developed with the protection of students and faculty members in mind. We look forward to continue having a longstanding relationship with the San Diego Unified School District."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

OP: 800-645-9445 x 374

CP: 516-404-3597

pmckillop@napcosecurity.com

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.napcosecurity.com

