NAPCO Security Technologies to attend Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices that are fueling the Company's fast-growing recurring service revenues, as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced that management will be attending the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8, 2020.

NAPCO management will be hosting one-on-one meetings during that day. The topics to be highlighted during the conference will include recently reported Fiscal Q3 2020 results, the business mix shift to recurring revenues with higher margins from the Starlink Communicator family of products and addressing the urgent need for securing the schools in the US. NAPCO has a product portfolio for school security that fits the needs of K-12's and large universities.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stifel sales representative or Patrick McKillop, Director IR for NAPCO at [email protected].

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high tech electronic security devices that are fueling the Company's fast growing recurring service revenues, as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Patrick McKillop

Director of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Office 800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

